This is what Kris Jenner looks like without makeup

Chris Jenner It showed itself without makeup while using the new line of skin care products belonging to her daughter Kim Kardashian. The famous personality had no qualms about exposing herself in front of the camera with a washed face and everything, to show her beauty routine. Applause for her!

Something very common lately is that artists or celebrities want to show themselves as they are, without filters or makeup. Many do it to promote certain beauty products and others to share with their followers how they perform their cleaning routines. Anyway, they are encouraged more than ever to show themselves with a washed face.

