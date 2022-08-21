This is what Kris Jenner looks like without makeup

Chris Jenner It showed itself without makeup while using the new line of skin care products belonging to her daughter Kim Kardashian. The famous personality had no qualms about exposing herself in front of the camera with a washed face and everything, to show her beauty routine. Applause for her!

Something very common lately is that artists or celebrities want to show themselves as they are, without filters or makeup. Many do it to promote certain beauty products and others to share with their followers how they perform their cleaning routines. Anyway, they are encouraged more than ever to show themselves with a washed face.

Chris Jenner without makeup

In this case, it was very surprising because the businesswoman, Chris Jenner66 years old, showed without makeup, something unusual in her, that she always looks very produced. However, everything has an explanation and, apparently, she did it for her daughter.

She recorded a video where she showed what her nightly beauty routine is like. She used her daughter Kim’s new line of skin care products called SKKN. She saw it that way to sociality without makeup.

Unrecognizable, Chris Jenner without makeup shows off her beauty routine – Source: Video Screenshot.

the beauty process

The process he showed included deep cleansing of his face. For that reason she was seen face washed for a long time. Then she started applying various serums. Her followers were immediately surprised, in a positive way, because she saw her like never before.

the beauty of Chris Jenner – Source: Instagram @krisjenner

Unnatural: very clan Kardashian

As she herself has told on several occasions, the list of her treatments and aesthetic interventions is very long. These include botox, injections, laser procedures and even an operation to get breast implants.

All that and more, is what it does Chris Jenner As for his care, at 66 years old. However, he has always recognized that he likes to indulge in all kinds of tastes when it comes to home treatments. Even she always has her own collection of creams ready and, this time, she did it to demonstrate the effectiveness of her daughter Kim’s beauty products.

And you, do you dare to use them in your beauty routine?

