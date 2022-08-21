This is what Karl Urban looks like as Wolverine in Marvel’s X-Men… thanks to the deepfake

MADRID, 21 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Since Disney absorbed 20th Century Foxthe marvelite fandom eagerly awaits Marvel Studios to introduce the iconic X-Men in the MCU. Although there have already been first contacts, such as the fake Quicksilver from ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ or the variant of Professor X from Earth-838 from ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’there is still that moment in which the mutants definitely arrive and one of the most anticipated is Wolverine, for whom the fans are looking for a new face, like that of Karl Urbanwho becomes the character embodied by Hugh Jackman in the movies… thanks to the ‘deepfake’.

There is no doubt that There are fans who want to see the New Zealand actor become a Marvel superhero. After the launch last month a deepfake video that replaced Jackman’s face in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’now another one emerges that changes the face of the actor from ‘Les miserables’ for that of ‘The Boys’ in ‘Logan’the most acclaimed feature film starring the most emblematic member of the X Patrol alone.

Precisely ‘Logan’ was Jackman’s farewell to the charactera twilight film he directed James Mangold in 2017 and was recognized not only among the public, but also among specialized critics. The film made history by being nominated for Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplaybecoming the first title from a superhero movie to qualify for the golden statuette, a feat that ‘Joker’ has only achieved later.

Undoubtedly, it is about an impressive ‘deepfake’, much greater even than made with ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. That yes, although it is seen that there are fans very enthusiastic that the actor who embodies Billy Butcher in ‘The Boys’ becomes a Super (something that could be poetic, given the visceral hatred he has for them in the Amazon series), the truth is that it is difficult for the interpreter to be Jackman’s successor.

FANS WANT HUGH JACKMAN TO RETURN

Also known for the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy and JJ Abrams’ ‘Star Trek’ reboot, Urbanwho was also Judge Dredd in the 2012 reboot, He was already in the UCM playing Skurge, the ExecutorHeimdall’s successor as guardian of the Bifrost Bridge and who was initially allied with Hela in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, later sacrificing herself to save the Asgardians.





But that is not the only con. The actor is only four years younger than Jackman, which would imply that Marvel would have to find him a long-term replacement, given his age. Posts to choose a Wolverine over 50 years old, Hugh Jackman himself would be the most suitable to retake the role.

That is precisely what the fans want, and they hope that the actor has a cameo in ‘Deadpool 3’. Nevertheless, jackmana priori, remains firm in its decision to hang up the claws forever. Hence, names for his successor arise. Among the most popular are Targon Egerton or Henry Cavill, even Tom Hardy and Jon Bernthalwho already embody marvelite characters, being Venom and The Punisher, respectively.

For now, we will have to wait to know the plans of kevin fage with the multiverse sagaespecially since there are still several titles to be announced for its long-awaited Phase 6.