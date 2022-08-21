This is how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s luxurious wedding was lived in Georgia!

After marrying in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, in mid-July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have re-united marital ties, this time, at a luxurious party held in Georgia.

Celebrities threw the house out the window and They married for the second time in a luxurious complex of 35 hectares in front of the sea, owned by Ben Affleck. yesAs reported by various media, such as TMZ Y FoxNews, the impressive property It is valued at 8.9 million dollars.

Where will the wedding take place? Bennifer’s next wedding will be held at an estate that Affleck owns in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia, TMZ reported. This home, which is located about an hour outside Savannah, is reportedly set on 87 acres. pic.twitter.com/Pm5xP2wHXI — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) August 16, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived by boat to the wedding

bennifer – as their fans call the couple – made a grand entrance, arriving at the ceremony in a launch. Subsequently, JLo walked down the hall on a huge white carpet.

The Diva from the Bronx dressed a stunning white ralph lauren couture dress that was made exclusively in italy, while Ben Affleck looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo.

The impressive guest list

The guests, who were asked to wear all white, dined on a large covered dock. Among the celebrities who attended the celebration, big names such as Matt Damon, who is Ben’s best friend, as well as Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.

According to dailymail, names like George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel, however, the assistance of these still has not been confirmed as there are still very few images of the event.

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck, i don’t believe how after so many years you showed to us that love survives to everything and everyone, you’re an example that second chances exist and when God writes nothing can erase. I’m so sensitive 🥺@JLo pic.twitter.com/4KquDyef5v — Tae (@jlollx) August 21, 2022

The couple’s children were also present. Ben was joined by Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, whom he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner, who, it is said, turned down the invitation to the wedding. The same way, JLo was accompanied by twins Emme and Max, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

After the ceremony, the stars partyed at the Oyster House on the estate. As reported Heat World a few months ago, this second celebration It would have cost about $60 million.