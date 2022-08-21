This has been the spectacular second wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Twenty years later, Jennifer Lopez has married in a big way with Ben Affleck in the same place where he planned to do it for the first time. The married couple celebrated their second wedding of the summer with a huge reception along the banks of the River Medway that featured live performances, a floating piano and a massive fireworks display. Ben’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia was the venue for a three-day wedding to his closest associate. Their friends began arriving in Atlanta last Friday for the festivities of this dream wedding that Lopez has been waiting decades for. In fact, the two had planned their first wedding on Ben’s estate 20 years ago when they got engaged in 2002. The newlyweds, who sealed their love earlier this summer in Las Vegas, were spotted together in Savannah, Georgia, alongside the daughters of both; violet (from Ben’s marriage to Jennifer Garner) Y Emme (Daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony).

surrounded by friends



The couple formed by Ben and Jennifer were engaged between 2002 and 2004, and resumed their romance in May 2021, shortly after she separated from her ex-fiancé. Alex Rodriguez and Ben will end up with actress Ana de Armas. “I am very lucky in my life because I have benefited from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have first. Life is difficult and we are always failing, hopefully we learn from our failures. Right now I want to take this second chance without fail,” the actress said in an interview before the summer.

Ben and Jennifer’s inner circle joined the couple for their extravagant three-day wedding, with stars in attendance including Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damonphotographed upon arrival with his wife Luciana Barrosos. Also the American presenter Jimmy Kimmelthe actress Jennifer Aniston and the groom’s brother, the actor Casey Affleck. On the bride’s side, JLo’s best friend, the actress, attended. Leah Remini and the also actress Drea de Matteo, with whom he shot the series ‘Shades of Blue’. To officiate the ceremony, the singer chose Jay Shettya former Hindu monk who officiated at the wedding of Lily Collins with Charlie McDowell and very close friend of the artist.

According to friends of the couple, Ben wanted to see his wife happy and wanted to “put the spotlight on her on this important day for both of us.” The celebration for family and friends ends this Sunday and began on Friday, August 19 with a rehearsal dinner. The following day the ceremony was held and today they will offer a barbecue. According to ‘People’ magazine, Lopez could have worn a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy exclusively for her that ‘Vogue’ magazine will document in her next issue. A new celebration of love from the most surprising couple that Hollywood has given in recent decades. Affleck and Lopez’s second wedding confirms their need to cement their romantic commitment with a traditional liturgy. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience », the singer wrote on her Instagram in July, hours after confirming that the couple had married in Las Vegas.