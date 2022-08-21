They tell her that she looks more beautiful naturally

Kylie Jenner has accustomed fans to always impress with her glamor and elegance, but recently she appeared without makeup in a TikTok video captivating with her naturalness.

In recent years, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has dared to show more details of that unexplored facet that rarely seen on the world’s most sophisticated sisters.

However, it is now more common than the 25-year-old appears exhibiting a little of her cellulite, maternity stretch marks and even her acne, as he showed in the last audiovisual piece.

It is not the first time that Kylie Jenner poses without makeup, but since it is not very frequent, always causes surprise among his followers.

On this occasion, the socialite made a video getting ready and inviting everyone to see her preparation process to look fabulous for a photo shoot.

Therefore, the businesswoman went out without makeup and began to prepare her skin as the first step of her beauty routine, of course, taking advantage of the occasion to show their Kylie Cosmetics products.

“Well, I have this little pimple here. So I’m going to use one of my pimple patches before I go (…) and it melts into my skin.”says the celebrity while showing that just like everyone else, she also experiences acne and skin changes.

“Wow, you are more beautiful naturally”, “Both she and her sisters are beautiful without having to dress up so much”, “I like how it looks in this video better”“More content like this please”, “I love when they appear as REAL women”, “True beauty doesn’t need so much filter”, Internet users wrote in their video, which already has 16.7 million views and 2.8 million likes. ‘.