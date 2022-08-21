They discover a new species of armored dinosaur with spikes. And against all odds, it’s cute

A new species astonishes locals and strangers, as well as being adorable like few you have seen.

The dream of many girls and boys is to be able to discover even more about the fascinating creatures that are the dinosaurs. Perhaps it is the memory of a time we never lived Or maybe it was the ingenuity of steven spielberg the one that has motivated us to travel the world in search of the distant relatives of thousands of species on our planet, but without a doubt, these animals are still favorites for millions of people. He has been a team of paleontologists those who have discovered this species in Argentinaas published by the specialized media Nature, which is believed to have lived in the period Cretaceousalmost ago 100 million years.

• Jakapil kaniukura •

here is the first thyreophoran from Argentinian Patagonia

Such an honor worked with Sebastian Apesteguia, Facundo Riguetti and Mauricio Álvarez to achieve this reconstruction.#blender #blendercommunity #paleoart #paleontology #Jakapil #Argentina pic.twitter.com/Hf4ZphlWsH — PaleoGDY (@PaleoGDY) August 11, 2022

Dinosaurs are still representatives of an era without humans and all their ancestors leave us speechless

not usual discover new species of dinosaurs, but in this case it seems that these specimens, which have been baptized as Jakapil kaniukuraare related to the thyreophoransdinosaurs that had a kind of armor armor that protected them from the dangers they usually had to face. East patagonia dinosaur has protections bone-shaped protruding into the neckthe back and the tailas well as other better known species such as the Stegosaurus or the Ankylosaurus.

As you can see in the recreation published on Twitter, which we have left below the first paragraph and which has been created by the Chilean paleoartist Gabriel Díaz Yantén, it is believed that this dinosaur was holding on two legs and that it had two small legs at the top, similar to how we imagine them in a tyrannosaurus. Their height slightly exceeded the 1.5 meters and could have had a weight similar to that of a domestic cat. Given the type of teeth it had, it seems that this dinosaur specimen would be found within the category of the herbivores.

Earlier we mentioned the Patagoniagiven that this has been the place where the first remains have been found, specifically in the province of Black river, north of the region. The equipmentformed by paleontologists from various countries, belongs to the Felix de Azara Natural History Foundation and has stated, in the CNet media outlet, that: