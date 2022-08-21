“The worst singer in the world” will have a fifth performance

The comedy “The worst singer in the world” premiered on Saturday night before a full capacity room at the Center for Fine Arts in Santurce.

Once the curtain rose, the public was met by an impressive set design by José Manuel Díaz, the dreamy wardrobe of the teacher Alba Kerkado, makeup by Bryan Villarini and lights by Lynette Salas.

All the production elements were the ideal complement for the masterful performances of the cast, made up of Marilyn Pupo, Braulio Castillo, Sara Jarque, Yamaris Latorre, Jason Calderón and Magali Carrasquillo. Each one of their characters gives multiple reasons for the public to laugh from start to finish and enjoy a high-end production by the production houses Alexandra LLC and Lab A.

Given this massive support from the public, a fifth function is opened for next Friday, August 26.

The plot written by Peter Quilter is based on real events and tells the story of “Florence Foster Jenkins”, an artist who did not give up her will to sing. For her, singing and singing until her last days was the only thing that mattered. She didn’t care how.

This piece has a film version, starring Meryl Streep, which was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for best new comedy. Since its London debut, the play has been performed in countries on all continents and has already been acclaimed by more than 1,000,000 spectators.

The laughter continues this Sunday the 21st, Friday the 26th, Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th of August at the same Fine Arts. Ticket sales are through the ticketera.com platform and at the theater box office.