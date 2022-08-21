The wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, in check by an accident

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will live this weekend a dream day with their long-awaited wedding in Georgia with a good part of their relatives. The couple secretly married in Las Vegas and now they have organized a large event for their loved ones, but a good scare has been about to end the illusions of the happy couple. And it is that The actor’s mother, Anne Christine Affleck, has suffered an accident at Ben’s estate and has had to be rushed to the hospital.

As posted Daily Mailwhile celebrating the pre-wedding last August 19, Anne has suffered a heavy fall for which Affleck has had to quickly call an ambulance. The media has photographed the vehicle entering the actor’s farm to leave shortly after on the way to the hospital, where they had to give Ben’s mother a few stitches for the deep cut on his left leg.

Both Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have gone to the hospital with the most concern to check the condition of one of the most important people at their wedding. Fortunately, after a good time in the hands of the doctors, Anne has been able to leave the hospital ending with the concern of his family and making it clear that everything has been a scare. Of course, she was forced to leave the center in a wheelchair.

According to the same medium, the accident is not more serious but at first it did shock a Ben Affleck who was the one who found his mother lying on the floor. While Anne was being treated, the actor walked around the hospital smoking a cigarette to calm his nerves. It was the only time that Jennifer Lopez was separated from him in a moment of the most difficult in a weekend full of celebration.

A spectacular mansion for a dream day

The place that will host an event that will be news around the world is on private Hampton Island, Georgia. The property is made up of three different structures, the largest being a house of almost 600 square meters with four bedrooms and five bathrooms that was built in the year 2000. Affleck bought her in 2003 for more than $7 million. During the last months they have prepared the place with great care and it already has dance floors and all the necessary glassware to celebrate a wedding to remember.