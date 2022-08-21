The US and South Korea will start their biggest military exercise in five years on Monday

Bloomberg — The United States and South Korea will begin their largest joint military exercise in about five years after a pause in large-scale exercises that they failed to entice North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to make concessions in disarmament talks.

The exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, are expected to draw thousands of servicemen and continue for two weeks from Monday. The US and South Korea have said they are defensive in nature and will include exercises to coordinate forces in response to a North Korean invasion.. Although official details have not yet been made public, the exercises are likely to include warships, aircraft and armored vehicles.

There will almost certainly be an angry response from North Korea, which for decades has dismissed joint maneuvers as a prelude to invasion and nuclear war.

Pyongyang has ratcheted up its rhetoric in recent weeks, indicating that he could return to provocations that were largely put on hold as he battled a Covid outbreak that was first revealed in Mayand that he said he finished earlier this month.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who took office in May, pledged to reinstate large-scale joint drills with the United States to bolster security against North Korea.

His office said last month that the two allies would again rehearse in-person theaters of war on land, sea and in the air, replacing the training of recent years that used simulations of command and control by computer.

The United States, South Korea and Japan conducted a joint missile defense exercise off the coast of Hawaii earlier this month. The public display of unity by the two US allies marks an improvement over security ties deteriorating in recent years over disputes stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Yoon’s predecessor, Moon Jae-in, was wary of angering Pyongyang and engaging in public military maneuvers that could aggravate ties with China or its rapprochement with North Korea.

North Korea has sought for decades to use the prospect of disarmament talks to reduce military drills between the United States and South Korea.something that former President Donald Trump accepted during his summits with Kim Jong Un beginning in 2018.

Kim and Trump met three times without concrete results to roll back North Korea’s nuclear weapons arsenal, which only increased as the talks failed. Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s powerful sister, last month rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by Yoon as “stupid” and dismissed the idea of ​​engaging with Seoul.

The United States, Japan and South Korea have warned that North Korea is preparing for its first nuclear test since 2017. Pyongyang is trying to build warheads small enough for tactical devices to hit US allies in Asia and increase the power of weapons that would be delivered by intercontinental ballistic missiles to the United States..

Any display of North Korean weapons would serve as a reminder of the security problems posed by the regime and that have become more acute as the attention of the administration of President Joe Biden focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since most US troops are stationed in South Korea for about a year, drills are often the only time most of them do widespread real-world training with their allies.

Soldiers and equipment from US and Japanese bases have sometimes been integrated into operations, while a group of US aircraft has sailed the high seas on many occasions.

The US still has some 28,500 troops in South Korea and military leaders on both sides have said the drills are essential to prepare for any provocation from Pyongyang. North Korea positions much of its million military troops near the border drawn when the ceasefire occurred.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will enhance South Korea’s “total warfare capability,” its Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement last week.

Read more at Bloomberg.com