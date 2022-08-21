The unexpected absence at the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck’s younger brother, did not attend the celebration

Some sources say that his excuse is that he “had fallen asleep”

The wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it has been full of luxury, ostentation and very recognizable faces.

Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon or Jimmy Kimmel have been just mere examples among the most recognizable faces of a celebration that has lasted three days and in which banquets, excursions and fireworks have been the backbone of the second union between Affleck and López. They got married a month ago in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony, but they also had planned this very wedding nearly twenty years ago.

On that occasion it could not be, but Affleck, 50, and López, 53, have decided to give themselves another chance and are willing to spend the rest of their lives together.

THE STRANGE ABSENCE

Unfortunately, Ben Affleck’s brother was absent from this celebration. Casey Affleck, the protagonist of the Oscar-winning “Manchester by the Sea” has been found buying coffee at a ‘Starbucks’ in Los Angeles according to PageSix. When asked about his absence, he said that he “had fallen asleep” although the journalists who interviewed him they are not sure that he would have said those words.