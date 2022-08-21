The testimony of Will Smith’s ex-partner about the slap to Chris Rock

Smith has been ostracized since he committed this act at the Oscars.

It has recently reappeared on social networks

It’s been five months since Will Smith will give Chris Rock a hard slap at the Oscar gala in which the actor raised his statuette for best actor for “The Williams Method”. However, despite the time that has passed, the statements continue to emerge in the different North American media. Now, according to Buzzfeed, his ex-partner, Sheree Zampini, has released a series of very clarifying statements about his position.

“You have to forgive in order to heal” assured Zampini, who has positioned himself on Smith’s side, assuring that it was a mistake and that as such it must be taken and learn to forgive what you have done.

Zampini maintains a strong friendship with Pinkett-Smith family. Consequently, he has lived very closely the situation in which Smith finds himself and has been able to empathize strongly with it.

“I hope people allow him to be human,” he said in an interview. “I really have hope and that’s why I stand by his side and support him, we are on good terms.” Thus, Sheree is palliatively supporting Will Smith, whom she considers to be erred but that he is human and as such deserves forgiveness for being wrong.