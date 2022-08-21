The tears of Angelina Jolie to give a voice to the victims of gender violence

Related news

The voice of Angelina Jolie (46 years) she trembled several times and couldn’t hold back her tears when he appeared this Wednesday, February 9, together with United States senators to talk about how victims of gender violence They have been waiting for years for Congress to deign to give them the help they so richly deserve. “Standing here in the center of power in the nation I can only think of all those who were made to feel that they had no power,” said the actress in front of one of the rooms of the Capitol packed with press.

Jolie recalled how four years ago Congress let a law known in English by its acronym VAWA expire, which for decades served to finance help for victims of abuse and sexual abuse, in addition to giving them a way to seek justice in the courts. A rule that first went into effect in 1994 and, from time to time, Congress reapproved funds to keep it alive and took the opportunity to include protections for certain groups, such as same-sex couples.

“The ugly truth is that violence in homes is normalized in our country.”

However, in 2019, under the Government of donald trump (75), ceased to be in force because the Republicans refused to include protections for transgender people. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting was to launch a new version of the VAWA, which is why Angelina Jolie was on Capitol Hill. With her presence, the ex of Brad Pitt (58) wanted to support the proposal and urge its approval.

From the first moment, she transmitted that she is very involved in this matter. “Above all, I want to recognize the children who are scared and suffering at this very moment and to the people for whom this legislation comes too late. The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support and who are still bearing the pain of its abuse. Young adults who have survived abuse and come out stronger, not because of the system but in spite of the system. And the women and children who have died, but who could have been saved, “she said very emotionally.

By pronouncing those words, Jolie was overcome with emotion. So much so that he had to stop his speech several times to breathe, compose himself and continue speaking. Meanwhile, the room sank into silence and only the noise of the flashes of the photographers.

Angelina Jolie during her speech before Congress.

The interpreter takes months involved in negotiations within Congress to get VAWA back into effect and has succeeded in including provisions to tailor court procedures to child victims of violence. It has also managed to add a clause that will serve to finance a technology designed to recognize bruises on different types of skin, something crucial for African Americans, Hispanics and indigenous people.

