The spy of spies arrives, The Gray Man, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

The Russo brothers are known by the world for The Avengers. Anthony and Joe Russo directed two movies of Captain America (Winter Soldier and Civil War) and the two most successful films of avengers: YOInfinity War Y end-game. Wanting to get out of that superhero format —which has given them so much success and recognition— the Russos premiere this Friday, July 22 on Netflix the tape The Gray Manin Spanish The Gray Man, a story of spies and lots of action starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans (now the villain) and Ana de Armas and that also includes Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page, the famous Duke of Hastings from Bridgerton . It may interest you: Elvis Presley: the film that revives the glory and the decline of the king of rock is released in theaters

The film tells the story of the CIA’s most skilled agent, of unknown identity, played by Gosling, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, “a psychopathic former colleague puts a price on his head and an international manhunt is unleashed,” reads the synopsis. When asking the Russos what distinguishes The Gray Man of other spy thrillers, Joe is emphatic that this is a modern story: “The Bond movies are 60 years old and Bourne is in his 20s and this movie is connected in many ways with some problems that are happening in the world right now. The character is extremely existential, quite funny, and we found that it fits with our sense of humor.” You can read: What is prosopagnosia, the disorder that Brad Pitt suffers from? An entire acting experience Ryan Gosling told the press conference that the physical preparation for his role was quite intense, “I worked hand in hand with Chili Palmer, who is a former Delta Force member (specialized counterterrorism and counterinsurgency agents) and I tried to learn a lot from him. He had amazing tactical tips that were very helpful in the movie,” he recounted. Chris Evans, for his part, enjoyed being the villain, “it’s always a little more fun, you have more freedom and work with the Russos It is what gives that feeling of confidence and freedom. When you trust filmmakers you are more willing to take risks, and certainly a character like this demands risk.” Ana de Armas did not hesitate to be part of the project when she received the call from the Russos, “I was very, very excited that they thought of me and as soon as I had the Zoom call with them and they introduced me to this character and the story, I was already within. And I wanted to work with Ryan again, I wanted to work with Chris again, and this whole incredible cast behind me. Plus the character, I just loved it. All of his training, the mentality of him, how tough and how brave he is.”