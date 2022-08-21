The spectacular wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in front of their family and friends

The celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were married on Saturday, for the second time in just over a month, in a lavish ceremony at the star’s property.Good Will Hunting”, US media reported.

The lovebirds, who were already married in Las Vegas in mid-July They did it again in front of friends and family at Affleck’s 90-acre waterfront resort in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the types of Hollywood who attended the three-day event were Matt DamonAffleck’s longtime friend, and director kevin smithreported the magazine People.

Guests wore all white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italyaccording to foxnews.

The ceremony was performed in front of friends and family at the 35-hectare Affleck beachfront complex in the state of Georgia.

The images posted by the celebrity gossip site TMZ before the wedding they showed the seating arrangements for dinner on what appeared to be a large covered pier. The medium also noted that the couple arrived in a boat.

“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony on Saturday night… he looked great but she… well, wow,” TMZ reported.

His children were present at the ceremony and the party that followed at the eight million dollar house.

The couple arrived by boat to the ceremony

The couple – he is 50 and she is 53 – first met on the set of the widely panned film “Gigli” in 2002.

They became a media sensation when they came outbut they postponed their planned 2003 nuptials and later announced that their relationship had ended in early 2004.

“bennifer”, the couple’s public nickname from their highly publicized first relationship, set the internet on fire last year when photos of them together began to circulate again.

The theme of the wedding was white.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

Lopez posted a video of herself excited and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, “On The JLo.” US media reported that the ring was a pale green emerald cut diamond.

This is Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

Lopez opened up about her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we have a second chance,” he said.

(With information from AFP)

