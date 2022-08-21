The simple menu and the famous guests at the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The entire spectacle of the United States and the entire world are expectant with the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. This Saturday, the couple of actors will say yes again in a mansion of 8.9 million dollars (just over 8 billion Chilean pesos) in the city of Georgia.

Although the marriage has not yet taken place, the first images prior to the great wedding ceremony have already been revealed. That’s how he showed it Daily Maila renowned newspaper in England.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were captured kissing on an outside staircase of the mansion, where a series of relatives, friends and some Hollywood stars will arrive. on postcards, she wears her white wedding dress, while the protagonist of “Batman” wears a totally casual outfit.

The special menu for the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

According to the Daily Mail, dinner for the post-ceremony party will be fairly simple, with fried pork with rice and vegetables taking center stage.

Though there will also be oven roasted chicken along with macaroni and cheesepreparations characteristic of the southern United States.

Related news

Guests at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

As already mentioned above, Great stars of the Hollywood show business will be the great guests at the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Matt Damon, George Clooney, jane fonda, Renee Zellweger, Jimmy Kimmel and other artists will dance and accompany the lovebirds on this special day.

Look here a postcard before the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Credits: DailyMail.

It may interest you: Do I approve or reject? Álvaro Santi plays it for a winner of the Exit Plebiscite

Alejandro Arriagada remembers his best moments in “Mekano”