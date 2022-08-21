The retinol that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves, a getaway to Tenerife, the new Rihanna and other beauty tips

Sunday arrived, the end of the week and, how could it be otherwise, it’s time to review the essentials beauty of the week, those signings, curiosities and plans with which to relax and feel beautiful.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty secret

Recently, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has confessed her beauty secrets and commented that “It’s funny because most people don’t associate me with acne, but if you saw me in person, you would see that I have a type of acne that leaves the skin textured and raised, which is not superficial. From a distance, it is not visible , but in detail, I have a tendency to congestion and a lumpy skin appearance.”





The fact is that to treat his skin he has confessed to using retinol from Medik8, specifically the r-Retinoate Youth Activating Cream: “Recently I’ve been using this one from Medik8. This is a UK brand. I’ve seen a lot of people talk about this product and it really is fantastic because it’s very very smooth and has a nice light creamy texture to it. I like using just a small amount…for me it really helps with any kind of acne marks or scars that I don’t like, fine lines starting to appear, improves evenness and tone throughout my skin.”

We found it with a price of 182 euros.

R-Retinoate Day & Night Serum 50ml Medik8

A body treatment after the summer

For those of you who are back, we already propose a balancing and renewing body treatment after the summer at BLAUCELDONA, Aesthetic Centers in Barcelona, ​​which combines steps and advanced vegan products, with an active sensoriality, with which to recover the softness of our skin and balance our emotions. A cutting edge treatmentwhich offers a new beginning, a true getting ready for fall with maximum health and beauty.

According to Silvia Olietedirector of Blauceldona “After the summer, we notice that the tan fades and the transition until its total elimination leads us to a period of sallow and lifeless skin. This treatment manages to revitalize the skin, repair it and nourish it to replenish its natural defenses, illuminating the tan that gradually fades, preparing the skin for autumn. In addition, the return trip also unbalances us emotionally, we become stressed again before what is to come and we also need a sensory set-up “.

A great proposal that we recommend 1 weekly session for 4 weeks with a price of 120 euros per session of 60 minutes or 160 euros per session of 90 minutes.

A getaway to Tenerife





The holidays are not over for many, so we would like to recommend the Barceló Tenerife hotel, which has become the new Canarian emblem of sustainable tourism thanks to its recognition in terms of sustainability, including Travelife Gold and Biosphere certificates.





Next to the hotel is the San Blas Environmental Reservenatural and cultural heritage of the Canary Island. A true parenthesis in time that has remained practically the same after hundreds of thousands of years. A characteristic that allows knowing the uniqueness of its flora and fauna; the effects of the different eruptive episodes that Tenerife has suffered over the years; the adaptation of living beings to this territory or the way of life of its first inhabitants.

But in addition, we will find a spa area with a Turkish bath and treatments where we can relax and fully enjoy the summer days that are still present.

Two beauty signings

We continue with signings that can make our day to day easier and make us feel more beautiful at all levels.





So we start with Estrid one of the brands that do not classify or catalog their products by gender and that you can feel free to use, whatever community you belong to. Therefore, they have created a vegan razor for everyone and for the whole body. In Estrid They will always strongly advocate that shaving is optional, but the best hair removal products shouldn’t be. Regardless of whether you bet on waxing daily, do not wax, do it once a year or whenever you feel like it. We can find kit from 9.95 euros.





We also have to talk to you about the new release of Fenty Skin (Rihanna is not going to release news this summer). Is about Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence (42 euros) with hyaluronic acid and Tamarind. Perfect for those looking for more hydration and a stronger moisture barrier. A essence hybrid toner that also evens skin tone and reduces the appearance of pores.

Packed with feel-good, look-good ingredients like tamarind and hyaluronic acid, Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence’s light yet milky texture gives skin the care it deserves. Its clean, vegan and gluten-free formula has a light, fresh scent inspired by lush tropical fruits and flowers, the same one you know and love from Instant Reset and Butta Drop. Instantly hydrates while improving skin’s moisture barrier, texture, tone, pores and radiance over time.

