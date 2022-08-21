The passion on wheels shared by Tom Brady and Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Brady and Robert Downey Jr. may not have much in common when it comes to their professions, but they definitely share their tastes in luxury cars. Today at Tork, we will show you the favorite model of the NFL star and our beloved Iron Man. Slide and find out more!

August 21, 2022 1:15 p.m.

Tom Brady stands out for being winningest player in the NFL and the quarterback of his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Robert Downey Jr. is the actor who gave life to the character Hombre de Hierrowhich took him to the best moment of his career and positions him as the second highest grossing actor in the world. The success of these two stars has led them to possess immense fortunes.

They both have in common that they enjoy investing their large salaries in their fanaticism for luxury and speed. Count on high end car collections, where the models of the best automotive companies predominate. Nevertheless, there is a brand that is repeated in both garages and it is about Audi and specifically about the Audi R8 vehicle.

Downey Jr. drove the Audi R8 as Tony Stark throughout his movies, so he was already familiar with this car. The same production of Hombre de Hierro decided to give him this great machine to the actor and he was very happy behind the wheel of it. Robert is frequently seen on top of the car stealing all eyes.

While Brady is also a fan of the German company and bought his own Audi R8. This model has a 5.2L V10 engine which gives it a power of 428 horsepower and, in addition, marks a time of 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. However the quarterback has the spyder versionbut in any case, this R8 is still a great machine worthy of one of the best actors in Hollywood and the star of the Bucs.

Clearly, Americans know how to take advantage of their big salaries and invest in the best luxury cars. Who knew Tom Brady and Robert Downey Jr. would have anything in common?

Tom Brady next to his Audi R8.