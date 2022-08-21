The nude of Britney Spears that worries her fans

Singer Britney Spears posted nude photos on Instagram on a recent trip to London, England.

Spears landed in London after enjoying a vacation in Cabo; and she decided to share no less than 11 images in which she showed her body from a hotel.

The star’s posts lit up social media. In the images Britney Spears appears without any clothing on her upper body, a fact that has worried her followers.

Although the “princess of pop” appears smiling in the graphics, her fans did not express being so happy and expressed concern for the well-being of the 40-year-old interpreter.

For Britney Spears, publishing this type of image is not something new, since it is something that she has been doing since she regained her freedom, but doing it again set off the alarms of her followers.

“Britney, if you don’t post a video, talking to your fans to our faces and telling us that everything you’re posting is up to you and that you’re fine, we’ll always be worried,” said one of the most supported comments.

Also, fans began to wonder what was happening because her new husband, model Sam Asghari, is not seen in the photos.

Many of the artist’s followers recalled that the interpreter stated months ago that she was not going to censor herself with her publications:

“For those who say I should be more cautious about what I post, I mean if you really think about it, with everything I’ve been through, I think I’m being overly cautious,” she wrote.

She added: “In a system where I’ve felt alone and lost for so long, at least I have a platform where I can share.”

Britney Spears, one of the most controversial artists in networks

Spears is one of the artists with the most followers on social networks, due to her high popularity in the entertainment world.

Britney Spears’ posts so far have reached more than 140,000 “likes” each and exceeded 5,000 comments in less than two hours.

His music, his life and his problems are monitored daily by millions of fans, who support him at all times.

Recall that in September 2021, when it became known that the father, James Parnell Spears, was removed from his guardianship, the pop singer celebrated the resolution.

And he did so by sharing for the first time a series of images in which he posed completely nude or semi-nude.