The NBA joins the campus Pienso en Basket

An unexpected surprise. Three of the six groups of athletes who enjoyed themselves on the Asturian beach of Los Quebrantos (Soto del Barco) last Saturday could not believe their sandmates. The participants of the Pienso en Basket campus organized by Reino de León and Lioness Basket met two basketball stars. Willy Hernángomez (New Orleans Pelicans) and his brother Juancho Hernán Gómez (Toronto Raptors).

The Spanish international champions of the World in China in 2019 enjoyed a few days of rest and coincided with the boys and girls of the Leonese campus. They spoke with them for a few minutes, took photos and videos and the protagonists of this great surprise returned to Cangas de Narcea, where the base of operations for this sporting event is, they will never forget their experience.

Juan Alberto Hernangómez Geuer, better known as Juancho Hernangómez, is a Spanish basketball player who belongs to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. At 2.06 meters tall, his natural position on the court is that of power forward. In 2022 he starred in Hustle (Claw), a film produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, and released on the Netflix platform.

Guillermo Gustavo Hernangómez Geuer, better known as Willy Hernangómez, is a Spanish basketball player who belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA. At 2.11 meters tall, his natural position on the court is center, although he can also play power forward.

More than 150 children



The organized excursion to the Asturian beach for surfing is part of a range of activities organized by the Pienso en Basket campus, which this year reaches its fourteenth edition. Based in the Asturian town of Cangas de Narcea, the campus directed by José Santoveña has this year more than 150 participants and a total of 30 monitors (trainers and free time, English teacher and physiotherapist).

In two 8-day shifts, the participants have an intense basketball work session with five hours of daily training, recreational activities, excursions and lots of fun.

This campus, considered one of the best in all of central-northern Spain, has become a benchmark where the practice of basketball goes hand in hand with numerous activities that make the intense preparation work of the men and women players really enjoyable. the quarry of the CB Reino de León and Lioness Basket clubs.