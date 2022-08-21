The millionaire sum that Johnny Depp paid for a painting of Kate Middleton

Since he clashed with his ex-wife, Amber Heardin a trial for defamation that allowed him to emerge victorious and clean up his public image, which had been tarnished by the actress’s statements, Johnny Depp He is always at the center of the news.

What happens is that the actor reactivates his artistic life to the maximum power. Immediately, at the end of the legal dispute, he went on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires, and played as a guest of the British artist. jeff beckwith whom he maintains a great friendship.

Johnny Depp painting.

But that’s not all, because as he prepares to return to the big screen, Johnny Depp He revealed what his other great passion is besides acting and music, putting up for sale an exclusive collection of paintings painted by himself, which sold out in a matter of hours and allowed him to earn a real fortune.

the star of Pirates of the Caribbean He exhibited his “Friends and Heroes” collection at the British gallery Castle Fine Art and the more than 700 works were sold and the site’s website collapsed, generating a profit of more than three and a half million dollars, which, as he himself revealed, will be donated to charity.

It is for this reason that it is not surprising that Johnny Depp paid, a few years ago, the sum of 25 thousand dollars for a painting of Kate Middleton. But the most shocking thing about the artwork is that the Duchess of Cambridge appears naked and pregnant.

Related news

All this came to light recently, after the revelation of some documents that are part of the file of the actor’s trial with Amber Heard. The medium The Huffington Post was in charge of bringing the news to light and trusted that the Hollywood star was always a fan of Pegasus, a renowned painter who portrays personalities and icons of pop culture.

The artist turned the painting into a mural in north London.

In addition, in the work of art that he acquired Johnny Depp For such a huge sum of money, there is a crown on the duchess’s belly and below the phrase Game of Thrones with the same typography used by the famous HBO series. “I knew that Johnny would come and he wanted the works of Kate Middleton. He was extremely charming and immediately bought the painting and put in an offer for a second one,” a rep for the artist confided.