The millionaire sum that Johnny Depp paid for a painting of Kate Middleton

Since he clashed with his ex-wife, Amber Heardin a trial for defamation that allowed him to emerge victorious and clean up his public image, which had been tarnished by the actress’s statements, Johnny Depp He is always at the center of the news.

What happens is that the actor reactivates his artistic life to the maximum power. Immediately, at the end of the legal dispute, he went on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires, and played as a guest of the British artist. jeff beckwith whom he maintains a great friendship.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker