The Mexican Navy concludes its participation in the Rimpac 2022 exercise

The Navy of mexico successfully concluded its participation in the multinational exercise Rim of the Pacific (rimpac) 2022 and the vessels that participated in it are sailing back to their Mexican bases from the South Pacific.

The Marine Secretary (Semar) from Mexico was part of the 28th edition of the Multinational Exercise Rimpac 2022which took place from June 29 to August 4, in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands, United States.

In this edition of rimpac26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and around 25,000 soldiers participated, making this edition the largest since its inception.

Mexican participation

The task force of the Navy of mexicocommanded by General Corps Rear Admiral Gabriel Alberto Baez Lopezwas made up of the Long Range Ocean Patroland ARM Benito Juarez (POLA 101)for the amphibious landing ship ARM Usumacinta (A-412), belonging to the Pacific Naval Force; plus a helicopter panther10 boats Zodiaca Marine Infantry Company and a team of Search, Location and Neutralization of Explosive Devices (BLONAE), as well as staff from Search and rescue, Naval Health, Underwater Works, Social comunicationlegal adviser and a command group, for a total of 378 members of Semar.

Among the exercises carried out, we can mention: naval fire support, anti-submarine and surface warfare theaters; as well as the amphibious landing in conjunction with the land component of the Marine Infantry, which carried out military operations in urban terrain, jungle and combat medicine; in addition to participating as forward support fire observers and snipers.

In addition, Mexico was the only country that participated with integrated female personnel in amphibious landing operations, also serving as instructors before other foreign nations in military operations tactics in urban and jungle terrain.

aside the POLA 101 It ranked second in the naval fire support exercise for the accuracy of its shots, in which 22 ships participated.

On the other hand, the air component of the Mexican Navy carried out search and location of ships, insertion of inspection groups by fast rope in coordination and support with Marine Infantry personnel, as well as various maneuvers between foreign and national units.

It also highlights the assistance of Naval Health personnel in the Medical Symposiumwhere the importance of having pre-hospital care on board and medical training of naval elements was emphasized to standardize combat medicine among military health personnel.

Rimpac is the world’s largest multinational maritime exercise, organized by the Third Fleet from Pacific of USAwhich has been held biannually since 1971, with the aim of providing a unique training opportunity and in turn promoting and maintaining cooperative relations between the participating countries, to guarantee the safety of maritime routes, as well as safety in the world’s oceans.

This year they participated, apart from Mexico: Germany, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, Ecuador, United States, Philippines, France, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Netherlands , Peru, UK, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Tonga.