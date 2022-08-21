The Last Movie Stars | Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward: Hollywood’s best love story is on HBO Max | SKIP-INTRO

Fifty years of marriage, sixteen films together, two awards Oscar. Can the love story between Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward be portrayed without idealizing it as if it were one of those tales from classic cinema? Yes and no. And that is what “The Last Movie Stars” achieves, a docuseries that seems aware of being in front of two undeniably extraordinary figures, but who at the same time exhibited their cracks and shadows.

The tragic death of a son. Paul’s alcoholism and insecurities. The frustration of an actress like Joanne, who had to relegate her goals to assume the role of mother. Those are some of the private areas that are addressed throughout the six episodes of the series, in perfect balance with what their public lives were. And one of the most fascinating values ​​of this production is that it manages to narrate highly personal passages from Newman and Woodward with images from the films that they themselves starred in. It is not only a skilful editing trick, but also a confirmation that many of his experiences were filtered through his fictions, in a beautiful game between reality and simulation.

No less remarkable is the procedure used by actor Ethan Hawke, who directs the series, to recreate the valuable testimonies of people close to the couple. In the absence of the set of audio and video tapes that were lost in the fire, Hawke rescues thousands of pages of transcripts that are read as if they were a script by figures such as George Clooney, Laura Linney, Zoe Kazan or Vincent D’Onofrio, creating a strange and captivating acting effect within the documentary record.

“The Last Movie Stars” is romantic, idyllic, celebratory. But also humanizing, revealing, at times even uncomfortable. Perhaps its main attribute is to demonstrate that in the complexity of those lives portrayed, none of these features has to be exclusive. Once that detail is understood, there is no reason to deny them having been the most beautiful couple that Hollywood has given us.

THE TOKEN

Gender: drama.

country and year: USA, 2022.

Director: Ethan Hawke.

Distribution: George Clooney, Laura Linney, Zoe Kazan.

where to see it: on HBO Max.

QUALIFICATION

4.5 stars out of 5