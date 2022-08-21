The intriguing discovery that confirms a famous theory of Albert Einstein – Teach me about Science

A supermassive black hole has such a high density that the light that enters cannot go back out. Also, the gravitational environment around this astronomical object is so extreme that, in theory, we should see light bending around it and reflecting back at the viewer from behind the black hole, based on predictions from General Relativity.

In the heart of the irregular galaxy I Zwicky 1 located 45 million light-years away from Earth, astronomers from Stanford University have made the first direct observation of light behind a black hole, thus confirming, that Albert Einstein was right.

According to the research team, the discovery was possible thanks to the detection of small flashes of X-rays in a supermassive black hole located in the irregular galaxy I Zwicky 1, and they explain that the detection of this light was possible thanks to the characteristics so peculiar to black holes, that they warp space, thus bending light and twisting the magnetic environment around them.

“The light that goes into that black hole doesn’t come out, so we shouldn’t be able to see anything that’s behind the black hole, but the reason we can see the X-ray echoes is because that black hole is warping space, bending light and twisting magnetic fields around itself,” he explained. it’s a statement Dr. Dan Wilkins, an astrophysicist at Stanford University and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

Of all the elements that make up a black hole, perhaps the most famous is the “event horizon”, that limit between the black hole itself and the space that surrounds it, being the point at which nothing, not even light, can escape. […] Another element of the black hole is its corona, that area that acts like a synchrotron, accelerating and heating the surrounding electrons to such a degree that they shine brightly in the electromagnetic spectrum at the length of X-rays.

“This magnetic field that gets stuck and then approaches the black hole heats up everything around it and produces these high-energy electrons that then shine brightly at X-ray wavelengths,” explained in a statement Dr. Wilkins. This is the first direct observation of light behind a black hole, a scenario that was predicted by Einstein’s theory of general relativity, but has so far been confirmed.

“Fifty years ago, when astrophysicists began to speculate about how the magnetic field might behave near a black hole, they had no idea that one day we might have the techniques to directly observe it and see Einstein’s general theory of relativity in real life. action,” he explained. it’s a statement Dr. Roger Blandford of Stanford University and co-author of the study.

This new study joins some that have been published in recent months, reaffirming theories of famous physicists, such as Stephen Hawking… and now, Albert Einstein. As the authors explain, the new technologies in the observatories dedicated to the study of black holes will allow us to learn more about them… perhaps there are physical laws yet to be discovered that govern the space comprised by these astronomical objects.

The research is available at Nature.