The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, all about the prequel

In full swing of the aftermath, The Hunger Games is determined to bring back the saga that surprised us all from 2012-2015. Continuing and enriching the story of a powerful figure and the people destined to put an end to abuse, we go back in time to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesa story set in the same world as Katniss Everdeen, but years before the revolution that would end the power of the Capitol and Coriolanus Snow himself.

In fact, The Hunger Games they set the standard in the youth films of the early 2010s. From the great success, which led to the boom in Jennifer Lawrence’s acting career, we saw countless literary adaptations of youth novels about dystopian futures parade through the screens; Of course, without the same success as adaptation of novels by Suzanne Collins. Now with this Hunger Games prequelwe ask ourselves, will it live up to its predecessor?

The story of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games. Photo: Metropolitan Film Export

When is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes released?

We still know little about the film that will bear the name of Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. But if there’s one thing that’s any relief, it’s that our stopwatch is already ticking towards the November 17, 2023to wait for the long-awaited tape.

What is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes about?

In this prequel, we go back in time to see the life of coriolanus snow, soon to be president of Panem. At 18, he is appointed as Lucy Gray Baird’s instructor during the tenth edition of The Hunger Games. The young woman from District 12 and her mentor begin to develop forbidden feelings, however, Lucy’s singing could be the key to putting everyone’s attention on her and thus, getting out alive. The Hunger Games.

Who stars in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Tom Blyth

As the young and future tyrant of Panem, Coriolanus SnowThen there’s the young Brit known for Scott and Sid and Benediction.

Rachel Zegler

american actresswho recently shone in the contemporary remake of West Side Story, will be Lucy Gray Baird. Rachel Zegler plays the young tribute from District 12 and her relationship with Snow.

hunter schafer

Hunter Schafer, known for Euphoria, is part of this cast full of youthful talent in the role of Tiger Snowcousin of the future dictator.

Jason Schwartzmann

Known mainly for all his appearances in different Wes Anderson films, he will be Lucretius Flickerman, the television host and ancestor of Caesar Flickerman; whom we saw in The Hunger Games saga.

Peter Dinklage

World-renowned for his enigmatic role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, he will now be Casca Highbottom in Ballad of Singing Birds and Serpents.

Viola Davis

The most recent addition to the cast of this film is that of the Oscar winner in the role of Dr Volumnia Gaulthe ‘head gamemaker’ of these games.

What book is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes based on?

The movie is based on the homonymous book by Suzanne Collins, published in 2020, as part of a spin-off and prequel to the saga of Hunger Games books. The novel continues the story we saw in The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay. Now, 64 years earlier.

How is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes related to The Hunger Games?

As we mentioned, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is set in the same dystopian world as The Hunger Games. Now, 64 years later, we see the ancestors of some of our favorite characters within the trilogy of novels or movie saga, while we go to see Coriolanus Snow’s pastthe tyrant and dictator of Panem who was overthrown by Katniss Everdeen.

The story explores an 18-year-old Snow, the end of the war that united Panem and where the idea for The Hunger Games came from.

The first images of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Instagram contents

Does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a Trailer?

content

It’s still early to talk about a trailer. The truth is that the production, which began filming last June, has released its first teaser to raise our expectations and look forward to the arrival of November 2023.