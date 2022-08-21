“The Gray Man” on Netflix: what is wrong with the new film by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas? | The gray man | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Aware of how tight the fight is to gain new subscribers, Netflix seems to have opted for the easy way: action tapes with big Hollywood stars. Although this, probably, will not guarantee you to reap achievements at the Oscars and other awards, it could ensure the trust of a public thirsty for entertaining proposals to pass the time.

A great example of the latter could be “The Gray Man” (“The Gray Man”), a film written and directed by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (both known worldwide for their successful films within the Marvel universe) that was released a few years ago. days in selected theaters and on Friday, July 22 for the more than 200 million subscribers of the aforementioned streaming platform.

Based on a novel by American writer Mark Greaney, this action movie stars Ryan Gosling, who returns after a short break in the industry to play Sierra Six, an agent who, in exchange for being released from the prison where he serving arrest, must complete a series of missions for the CIA.

The problem is that one of the first missions assigned to Six (as he is called in much of the tape) does not go according to plan. When our protagonist must kill his target (using a gigantic weapon pointed from a kind of basement), a boy appears who forces him to abort the job, or more precisely, to do it in a different way: face to face . Thus, and after overcoming – knife in hand – the guards of his target, he is about to finish him off, but he unexpectedly confesses to being Agent Four. “If they came for me, what guarantees they won’t come for you?” he warns her before handing her a USB with key information.

“The gray man” does not hide anything from the first minute. The credits quickly roll by and suddenly we have before our eyes Six being convinced to serve the CIA. Nor does the script make us wait long to see Ana de Armas in the role of agent Dani Miranda. The Cuban actress, who has just shined in the latest installment of agent 007, confirms what many of us suspected: the action genre is tailor-made for her. Thus, it is not forced and less unlikely to see her carrying large weapons or making flying scissors to defeat her portentous rivals.

In the same vein as leaving little for later, Six quickly discovers that on that USB there was some very poor information about his boss at the CIA, Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page). When the latter realizes what Four could have ‘inherited’ to Six, the film of brothers Joe and Anthony Russo really begins.

As the almost two-hour duration of this tape progresses, we will see all of Carmichael’s efforts to hunt down Six. Aware of the abilities of the protagonist of our film, the evil boss chooses to hire Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a kind of mercenary who, in exchange for a few good tickets, is capable of anything. Something else should be said here: the role of Evans (multi-famous for bringing Captain America to life) does not seem much more like that of a sarcastic strongman or that of an egocentric murderer who is capable of kicking corpses in frustration. it makes him want to see how Six slips out of his hands several times almost right in front of his face.

Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas in “The Gray Man”. / Paul Abell/Netflix

But beyond being a constant chase between the good guys (Six and Dani Miranda) and the bad guys (Lloyd and Carmichael), the Russo brothers’ film also has a number of elements that it would be impossible to leave out. It is a kind of ‘around the world’ aboard fast drones (the aerial shots are extremely striking, although at times somewhat repetitive). We will then travel through beautiful places such as Bangkok, Prague, Monaco or Turkey. In each of these spaces, of course, there will be a lot of bullets, bare-knuckle clashes and, inevitably, gigantic explosions.

Another point that should be taken into account is the secondary characters. If the role of Armas (Dani Miranda) as companion and almost partner of Seis is highly justified, there are other roles that quickly deflate like a poorly tied balloon. Thus, the Wagner Moura who shone playing Pablo Escobar in “Narcos” only has here a fleeting and inconsequential appearance, playing a character whose name no one will probably remember.

Julia Butters as Claire and Ryan Gosling as Six in “The Gray Man” / Paul Abell/Netflix

In another line, we can say that there is Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), a kind of recruiter for the Sierra agents, who in turn has a younger daughter (Claire/Julia Butters), who manages to empathize and bring out the human side of Six. . Although in a good section of the film we will see our protagonist trying to save the life of this girl, in honor of the truth, it should be said that the story between the two does not come together completely either, leaving loose ends that who knows will be absolved in a (who knows if probable) sequel.

As we said at the beginning of this note, “The Gray Man” is a combo of good intentions from a technical point of view (special effects and very well-executed maneuvers, especially), but which quickly ends up fading due to the lack of a solid story that does not go beyond of the “bad boss seeks to kill the one who discovered his dark intentions”. In any case, if you are willing to see two hours of great fights in the air, sea and land, here is a valid proposal. But if you’re one of those who are looking for convincing plots and twists that keep a minimum of logic, better look for another option on Netflix.

THE GRAY MAN/ NETFLIX Synopsis: When the CIA’s top agent—whose identity is an absolute mystery—accidentally uncovers dirty laundry at the agency, a former partner with psychopathic tendencies puts a bounty on his head. Thus begins a hunt involving assassins from around the world to collect the reward. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page. Duration: 129 minutes. Classification: 13 years Gender: Action

