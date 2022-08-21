The emotional gift that Jennifer Garner, ex of Ben Affleck, sent him for his wedding with JLo

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A little over half a year ago, Ben Affleck confessed in an interview that much of his addiction to alcohol was due to the fact that he was not happy with his ex-wife and mother of his three children (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel), Jennifer Garner. These words of the actor towards his ex caused great annoyance in Jennifer Lopez, her current partner (and her wife) of her, because he did not see anything good that her then-boyfriend talked like that about the mother of the children her. Currently, it seems that the waters are already calm before the ex-marriage that he was married for 13 years – from 2005 to 2018. First of all, because Jennifer Garner was very happy about Affleck and Lopez’s engagement when she found out about it on her day; and second, because Garner has even sent a very emotional gift to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for their wedding.

A source has spoken to ‘Hollywood Life’ magazine and recounted how Garner reacted to her ex’s wedding in Las Vegas: “He congratulated Ben and Jennifer after their wedding in Las Vegas and He sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers. In addition, the informant says that, despite the fact that the wedding was sudden and caught many close people off guard, she was “really moved” by the couple’s love.

Photo credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, maintains a very good relationship with Ben Affleck despite everything that happened in the past. This is a real ‘plus’ for them when it comes to deciding things about their children. And, furthermore, as reported in ‘Hollywood Life’, JLo is delighted with this good relationship that Ben Affleck maintains with her ex, just like she does with the singer Marc Anthony, the father of her two children. .