The Earth is spinning faster and the days are getting shorter, why? What is going to happen? | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The Earth is spinning faster and the days are getting shorter, what will happen to us?The possibility of eliminating a second in our clocks to adjust to the change in time is analyzed.

According to him International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Serviceresponsible for the measurement of time in the world, on June 29 the rotation of the planet lasted 1.59 milliseconds less than normal.

It was listed as the shortest day in the history of the earth.

Why are the days shorter?

The trend that marks history is that the days get longer Even research indicates that 70 million years ago a day lasted an average of 23 and a half hours, publishes Noticiasrcn.

But today the Earth is spinning faster and the days are getting shorter.

This situation represents a problem in several aspects, adds the note, despite how small the difference in time may be, since it changes the way in which time is measured and the operation of technologies such as gpsand other technologies of our daily life.

Why is the Earth spinning faster?

The reality is that scientists do not know why this situation of acceleration of the earth.

It is often caused by environmental disasters such as storms and earthquakes.In fact, it is estimated that the 2011 earthquake in Japan, with a magnitude of 8.9, accelerated the rotation by 1.8 microseconds.

But in addition to this there are other factors, such as the variations in the mass of the earth tidal cycles, ocean currents, seasonal rainfall or even groundwater extraction.

And according Dennis McCarthy, retired weather director at the United States Naval Observatory in an interview with CNN,“As the poles are melting due to the climate crisis, there is less pressure at the top and bottom of the planet, which moves the crust upwards and makes the Earth rounder” and that causes the Earth to rotate faster .