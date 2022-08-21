the best ‘true crimes’ in literature

In the early hours of mid-November 1959, two paroled ex-convicts, Dick Hickcock and Perry Smith, entered the Clutters’ home in the western Kansas town of Holcomb and they savagely murdered, for no apparent reason, the couple formed by Herb and Bonnie, and their two teenage children, Nancy and Kenyon, a family of perfect image, archetype of the American dream. Only the two eldest daughters of the family were saved, Eveanna and Beverly who, as adults, had long since become independent.

“At that moment – ​​the writer Truman Capote would later recall – not a soul heard them in the sleeping town… four shots that, in total, ended with four human lives. But then the townspeople, hitherto trusting enough not to lock up at night, found their imaginations replaying them again and again… those somber explosions that ignited fires of mistrust, in the glow of which many old townspeople shivered. They looked at each other strangely, as if they didn’t know each other.

Written between 1959 and 1966, to the author of Breakfast at Tiffany’s either music for chameleonstook several years of intense investigation –meetings with people directly affected, reading official files, transcription of the thousands of notes he took with his friend, the also writer Harper Lee, and interviews with neighbors and the murderers themselves during the process criminal– culminate what for many was his best work.

Hybrid between journalistic report and literary novel, Cold-blooded it was an instant success, it proposed a new style of doing journalism and after topping the charts, it became, years later, the second best-selling true crime book in history, behind only Helter Skelterby Vincent Bugliosi.

The latter, published in 1974, with the subtitle of The True Story of the Manson Family Crimestold the terrifying story of that diabolical man and his acolytes who savagely killed actress Sharon Tate and four other people on August 9, 1969. true crime had come to Hollywood in such a bestial way that that event, which Tarantino would later parody in Once upon a time in… Hollywoodat the hands of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, still continues to generate interest today.

Damon Herriman as Charles Manson in ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’



Of Cold-blooded and The adversaryan evolution of crime

And it is that, as if we could really delve into evil, dissect it and understand it, either by understanding its mechanics, looking for explanations, knowing what could have happened or satisfying our need for justice, sometimes not fully understood, the truth is which is a fact: we love nothing more than a good true crime. Also write about them. Emmanuel Carrère must have thought something similar in 1993 when he began to build The adversary.

“On the morning of Saturday, January 9, 1993, while Jean-Claude Romand was killing his wife and children, I was attending a pedagogical meeting with my family at Gabriel’s school., our first-born son –the French wrote forcefully on the first page of that book that, in our country, Anagrama published–. Gabriel was five years old, the age of Antoine Romand. Then we went to eat with my parents, and Romand to his family’s house, whom he killed after lunch. I spent Saturday and Sunday afternoons alone in my study, normally devoted to life together, because I was finishing a book I had been working on for a year: the biography of the science fiction novelist Philip K. Dick. The last chapter counted the days he had spent in a coma before he died. I finished on Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday morning I read the first article of liberation dedicated to the Romand affair.”

Carrère, like Capote, took seven years to digest that story about an apparently model man that, to hide the lies on which he had built his whole life, he decided to kill his entire family instead of explaining. Probably, in his writing, there was a certain obsession to know more. Still, there are always questions.

Halfway between autobiography and thriller police, between Capote and Carrére, already in our country, the writer Miguel Ángel Hernández published in 2018 the pain of others (Anagrama), a personal book where he evoked the sad events that, 20 years ago, had occurred in a small hamlet in the Huerta de Murcia, when his best friend murdered his sister and committed suicide by jumping off a ravine on Christmas Eve 1995. No one ever knew why.

Two decades later, the author of titles such as the recent The gift of the nap he returned to that tragic night that marked the end of his adolescence to, in the shoes of a detective, try to reconstruct it and obtain answers. “My first intention was to tell the crime as a distanced chronicle,” she said during an interview with El Cultural. And, of course, the inescapable reference was Capote. However, I quickly realized that to tell that story I had to stain the story, because deep down that story was, above anything else, my own story, and that the crime I really wanted to write about was the one I had committed with my past. That is the tradition of Carrère, Delphine de Vigan or Javier Cercas, who appear as characters in the middle of the story, especially Carrère, whose masterpieces The adversary Y a russian novel are very present in the pain of others”, he explained.

lovers of frivolity

Literature helps us to bring order to chaos, although not to fully understand why, overnight, the nice neighbor who always says good morning decides to kill his children. In the worst case, why deny it, perhaps we only like the viscera, the mystery, the most frivolous curiosity. Because, let’s not fool ourselves, there is also something morbid in reading these real events that awaken our most basic instincts.

Or, at least, there are those who will be able to recognize the fun in Tori Telfer’s stories and her two titles published with Impedimenta, killer ladies Y masters of deceptionwhere with a certain humor she portrays the lives of these women who, throughout history, swindled and murdered, becoming authentic lethal weapons.

Cover of the book ‘Killer Ladies’, by Tori Telfer



“These murderous ladies were clever, sullen, conniving, seductive, reckless, selfish, delusional, and willing to do whatever it took to make their way to what they considered a better life,” he writes in the foreword to the first of the two works –. They were ruthless and relentless. They were lost and confused. They were psychopaths and they murdered children. But they weren’t wolves. They weren’t vampires. They were not men. The chronicles prove it over and over again: they were terribly, intrinsically, and inescapably human.”

Human or not, in recent months several authors have also joined this addictive trend that floods platforms on-line with series like The Staircase or documentaries like making a murderer either The Tinder scammer. In this sense, the Peninsula publishing house has added three interesting proposals to its catalog that are difficult to ignore.

The angel of Death has the particularity of being the book on which the next Netflix movie was based, The Good Nurse, which will be released on the platform in September. Ingredients are not lacking. Written by Charles Graeber, it tells the story of Charles Cullen, a seemingly shy and reserved nurse who, in 1980s New Jersey, dedicated himself to ending the lives of his patients in his burn unit. Dear husband and father, like everyone else, this serial criminal murdered more than 400 peoplewhich made him the most dangerous serial killer in the history of the United States.

But beyond the television proposal, two titles also stand out. I will obey Godby Jon Krakauer brings us back to the author of the best seller Towards wild routes with this true crime that tests religious faith. Set in “deep America”, this title recreates a terrible scene, when On July 24, 1984, Allen Lafferty, a practicing Mormon, found his wife and fifteen-month-old daughter brutally murdered by his brothers.Ron and Dan Lafferty, two fanatics convinced that their act obeyed a divine mandate.

On the other side of the coin, in One of oursthe journalist Åsne Seierstad investigates the life of Anders Behring Breivik, author of the massacre on the island of Utøya (Norway), and how a gifted and sensitive child could perpetrate such a violent scene and become the murderer of 79 people when, in July 2011, he appeared disguised as a policeman on that island with the intention of murdering as many young people as possible attending the Norwegian Labor Party camp.

Anders Danielsen Lie plays Anders Behring Breivik in the movie ‘July 22’ (Paul Greengrass, 2018)



An indecipherable why

Inexplicable stories that always contain the same search: why. When Manuel Foffo, 28, and Marco Prato, 29, descendants of good families, invited Luca Varani to have sex in exchange for drugs and money in an apartment on the outskirts of Rome, nothing made that man think young man that this would be his last day.

It was a night in March 2016, probably a pleasant night in the natural chaos of the Italian city, when the two executioners They tortured for hours and murdered with knives and hammer blows that boy of humble origins who was barely 23 years old. No one later knew why. “They wanted to know,” one of them said from prison, “what it felt like to kill someone.”

Those questions obsessed the writer Nicola Lagioia for four years, who had just received the Strega Prize, when he first heard the story of Varani. “It was impossible,” she wrote later, “that I would be able to escape from a case like that.” From his conversations with the friends and relatives of the three young people, in addition to his correspondence with one of the murderers and the research material to which he had access, the writer carried out an entire literary chronicle in the monumental the city of the living, published earlier this year by Random House Literature. An investigation into human nature and the city of Rome that traces the lives of its protagonists and exposes as accurately as possible some facts for which there are no easy or concrete answers.

