The best series of the first half of the year

With summer already leaving the equator of the year behind, 2022 has already left a good number of memorable television fictions, whether in the form of premieres or new seasons of consolidated productions that have managed to maintain their quality, if not exceed it. This is a small review of the various jewels that the platforms of streaming.

The Dropout (Disney+)

The gurus and the big scams are in the sights of producers and screenwriters, eager to find the perfect scandal based on real events to hook the audience. In this case, Elizabeth Merwether addresses the rise and fall of elizabeth holmesfounder of Theranos, the innovative company destined to change medical science that was exposed as a multi-million dollar fraud. amanda seyfried is the protagonist and shines with her own light thanks to a script that analyzes her actions without idealizing her or losing sight of the gender perspective and the inconsistencies of capitalism. To subscribe to Disney + you can access here.

Separation (Apple TV+)

adam scott reaches the long-sought (and deserved) leading role after the end of Parks & Recreationwhere he gave life to the remembered Ben Wyat. in this series of Dan Erickson (with production and direction of several chapters of ben stiller) that mixes suspense thriller and science fiction based on a stimulating premise that asks what would happen if it were possible to surgically separate the mind into two people: one who is dedicated to enjoying the real world and the other who is only in charge of working hours . The cast is luxurious (Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro) and the second season is already confirmed by Apple.

Stranger Things 4 (Netflix)

The example is in Master of Muppets. without any desire to do spoilersthe Metallica song performed by Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the final stretch of the most popular Nefflix series (in which he calls “the most metallic concert in history”) clearly defines the resounding success of its fourth season. With Stephen King Y Nightmare in Elm street (with participation of RobertEnglund the actor who best played Freddy Krueger included) the brothers the duffer brothers have given new bro to the adventures of con Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp) and company. And delighted in Metallica, of course. They have even taken the opportunity to record a video clip with the theme, published in 1986 (those from San Francisco did not release one until One in 1989).

The Peacemaker (HBO Max)

stranger things she is not alone when it comes to succeeding visually and musically. Because if there is a series in this 2022 with a catchy intro it is the one from The peacemaker. James Gunn who has already demonstrated his expertise in fusing music and images in the Awesome Mix Vol. 1 & 2 of The Guardians of the Galaxy repite formula with Do Ya Wanna Taste It from Wig Wam, a melody that anticipates what unfolds behind it: John Cena getting his repulsive Christopher Smith fromthe suicide squad win the viewer’s heart, surrounded by humor, violence and secondary level as agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), the hilarious unbalanced Adran Chase, aka The Watcher (fredie stroma) and the obnoxious Auggie Smith (RobertPatrick) father of the protagonist. Without forgetting Aguili, of course, the best sidekick superheroic in decades. You can subscribe here to HBO MAX Spain.

Victory Time: The Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Doctor in physical chemistry, real estate speculator, bald man who refuses to accept it, addicted to prostitutes jerry buss bought the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979 and changed the NBA forever. With his shirts open to the navel, he conquered players and fans alike, forging a dynasty that continues to this day and was built on the magic of Magic Johnson, considered the best point guard in history. John C Reilly Y Quincy Isaiah they enjoy interpreting both and with them the viewer. Jason Clarke, Adrien Body, Hadley Robinson Y Jason Segel join the game, with Adam McKayone of the hottest directors for movies like Don’t look up on the production lines and directing the pilot episode. You can subscribe here to HBO MAX Spain.

