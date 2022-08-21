the beastly training with which he has achieved his best version

#TeamRedes 08/21/2022 09:00 a.m.

Elsa Pataky She is one of the Spanish actresses with the greatest international impact. His latest work, the movie ‘Interceptor’, an Australian action film directed by Matthew Reilly and in which the interpreter gets into the skin of the main character, has become a success on Netflix. And to prepare to give life to an army lieutenant who will try to save humanity, Pataky, who turned 46 this summer, had to prepare thoroughly. It was about a very demanding role on a physical level having to shoot many fight scenes and persecutions, which made the woman of Chris Hemsworth redouble your efforts in the gym by intense strength training to be “in better shape than ever”. This has been his sports routine.

Leading a healthy life has always been a priority for Elsa in order not only to be in shape, but also to feel comfortable with herself. Nutrition is one of the pillars of this lifestyle: the actress has been practicing for a long time the intermittent fasting for which both she and Chris go 16 hours without eating anything solid. A few months ago, she herself gave us the keys to this practice in an exclusive interview for this medium: although there are days and even weeks when she takes a break, for her it is not an effort, but something she does with taste and even generates a certain addiction.

And exercise is the other pillar on which your life plan rests. Pataky knew that for his role in the aforementioned film needed to build a lot of strength and muscle. For this reason, she decided to undergo an intense exercise plan through the application created by her husband, Centrfit with the goal of becoming “the best version of herself”.

Through several videos published on her Instagram account, the actress of Romanian origin has shared with her more than five million followers what practices and routines she has used to develop her muscles like never before. The shoulders, arms or chest are some of the body parts that the interpreter of ‘Ninette’ exercises with greater firmness.

Lateral raises of weights or dumbbells They are excellent for working the shoulders or the neck, in the same way as the exercise of this part of the body through pulley flights. These practices and others such as barbell raises serve to develop especially the different parts of the deltoids or the trapezius.

pecs or triceps They are also among Elsa’s priorities, according to the routines she has shared on Instagram. She focuses on them through practices such as weight disc exercises, which you perform standing up, or dips on parallel bars, in which the resistance is the body’s own weight and that must be done very carefully to avoid injuries. Also, Pataky performs intense work with ropes, the so-called ‘battle rope training’, that trains the entire body, including the lower body.

The truth is that training based on strength, and not so much on cardio, they have become wildly popular with vips in recent years. Pataky is a magnificent example, but not the only one, that, depending on the specific objectives pursued, muscular strength work may be a more appropriate alternative. Chenoa, Rosa López or Fonsi Nieto are just some of the names that have joined this trend. A few weeks ago, we saw Cristina Pedroche work herself to the fullest doing incredible half-naked exercises.