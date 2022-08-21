The attack of the chimpanzee Gordy, based on true events?

— SPOILERS FOR ‘NOP’ AHEAD —

Jordan Peele has surprised locals and strangers betting on science fiction about terror in his new film, ‘Nope’, about brothers who try to capture in images a strange flying saucer that hides behind the clouds flying over the family horse ranch.

‘nope’ is full of winks and references to Steven Spielberg movies and to the best science fiction movies of the 50s, the golden age of invasion movies and aliens with a message.

Universal

In our explanation of the end of ‘Nope’ we pointed out that one of the hidden meanings of the film could be that of denouncing the exploitative desires of human beings when it comes to training creatures and animals that, perhaps, they should not deprive themselves of their wild instincts.

But, parallel to the main story, the film tells us in a flash back (also referenced in our ‘Nope’ review) another example of how trying to tame a wild animal, be it an alien or a chimpanzee, can go horribly wrong.

The protagonist of this subplot is Jupe (Steven Yeung), who recalls an incident that marked his childhood when he was a child television star. Jupe was one of the protagonists of ‘Gordy’s Home’, a successful sitcom about a family living with a chimpanzee.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the flashback, Jupe remembers how Gordy lost his temper and savagely attacked the entire cast.brutally murdering his castmates and raging especially with the girl who acted as co-starwho survives although we can see later that his face is totally disfigured.

Although the ‘Nop’ team has not confirmed having been inspired by any specific event and that there has been no ape attack on a set as bloody as the one described in the film, it is there is an event that could have served as a reference when building this story. This tragedy would be the one carried out by Travis, a chimpanzee/actor who rebelled against his keepers by mutilating a person.

Having been bought and taken from his mother at just three days old, Travis soon became a performer animal, appearing as a guest on television shows and in commercials for brands such as Coca-Cola and Old Navy. His owners, Sandra and Jerome Herold, had a deep emotional bond with him, and Sandra Herold even slept with him in the same bed.

Travis had a reputation for being careful and well-behaved among humans, having been socialized to do so all his life, but in 2009, Travis infamously attacked and mutilated Charla Nash, one of Herold’s close friends, severely disfiguring her in the process..

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Travis, just like Gordy in ‘Nope’, was gunned down to end his outburst.leaving behind a young blind survivor with a scarred face.

Although the circumstances of his violent episodes were very different, the fictional incident involving Gordy could well be a reminder of what happened with Travis, trying to illustrate the exploitative nature of the entertainment industry.