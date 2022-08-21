The arrival of Ubisoft + on Xbox would be imminent

At the beginning of the year, Ubisoft and Microsoft announced a new collaboration agreement between them. An agreement that has brought some titles from the French company to Xbox Game Pass, such as the recent Immortals Fenyx Rising or the new Rainbow Six Extraction, which came from launch on the Xbox subscription service.

In addition, they announced that Ubisoft +, the subscription service of the French company, would also arrive on Xbox at some point in 2022. And it seems that this moment is now closer than ever.

Ubisoft+ would land on Xbox soon

Especially since Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, known for publicizing updates and new arrivals to the Microsoft Store and Xbox Store before anyone else, has posted a new tweet featuring the Ubisoft+ logo. It is true that he does not point or give more information, but knowing his history, it is possible that he discovered or found the page of the service in the Xbox store.

This could only mean the service coming to Xbox consoles in the very near future. Not surprisingly, we must bear in mind that Gamescom 2022 is held next week and that, in addition, on September 10 Ubisoft will announce its future plans. For this reason, it would not be surprising that in one of these events both companies announced the arrival of the service to Xbox, being available for contracting and thus being able to enjoy the launch games of the French developer.

Remember that Ubisoft+ is now available on PC in Ubisoft’s own launcher.