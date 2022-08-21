Sylvester Stallone’s ex-wife doesn’t own a Lamborghini, but she sports this…

Sylvester Stallone married several times, until he finally found his current partner with whom he has been married for more than two decades, but nobody forgets his second nuptial union, with the Hollywood actress who after several years surprises the networks from his luxurious car which is not Lamborghini, but it is an extraordinary model. We show you…

August 20, 2022 10:01 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most famous and beloved stars in Hollywood with an impressive career that has earned him countless awards around the world, plus an extensive repertoire of successful films such as “Rocky Balboa”, “Rambo”, “The Mercenaries”, “Cobra”, “The Specialist” among others.

From his personal life, it is known that the actor was married three times and that he currently lives one of the most consolidated relationships in the show with the businesswoman. Jennifer Flavin with whom he has three daughters, forming the family that social networks fall in love with so much.

However, it is difficult to ignore his second and controversial nuptial union with the actress Brigitte Nielsen, which was full of rumors of infidelity, to the point that it only lasted two years, but finally after so long they met again as good friends beyond their complex experience.

However, Stallone’s ex-wife reflects on networks her passion for luxury cars, spacious with great comfort and Although he does not have a Lamborghini like many celebrities, he does model in several photographs from his favorite Maserati Quattroportegreat equipment in red that hides the V8 engine, runs through the maximum power of 440CV plus the eight-speed automatic transmission, ergonomic seats and an elegance of design that is impossible to lose sight of.

In several images, se can deduce that the vehicle is for the whole family, traveling together with your current partner from the comfort of a luxurious saloon, Italian inspiration like no other whose performance is equipped with a sports enginehigh-end technology, Amazon Alexa voice service, remote assistance and Full Led adaptive headlights that make it ideal for drivers on the open road, adding confidence and safety.

Brigitte Nielsen, Sylvester Stallone’s ex-wife in the Maserati