Sylvester Stallone: ​​”I prefer to act now than when I was 35 years old”

The 76-year-old actor plays a superhero who works as a garbage man in ‘Samaritan’ (Prime Video) and has given up his powers. But, of course, he has to go back to save the world

A superhero with one foot in reality. With an increasingly bartonic voice, Sylvester Stallone thus defines his new character, a garbage man with a phenomenal past as his strong point. A past that he however wants to forget. In Samaritan, the Julius Avery film that can be seen on Prime Video starting Friday, the 76-year-old Hollywood legend is in charge of the future of humanity starring in the adaptation of the comic of the same name. After all, the mandate of superheroes is always this. But here the story is a little different, he explains. I accepted this role for the normality of my character, who does not fight in distant galaxies or parallel universes, but on the street, in a world that we all recognize. So this lonely garbage man who takes home broken things, thrown away by people, which he then tries to fix, there’s something beautiful and metaphorical because he does it with things, but not with himself.

At least until a small child recognizes it: My hero had decided to disappear, he had chosen a profession that does not attract attention. Sam (Javon Walton) wants to make her remember who she was. He throws reality in her face, after denying it for so long. The message is: Get back to who you really are. Sure, you’re older, you have gray hair, but you’re still a superhero. After all, I’m not what I used to be, too, she comments humorously.

However, growing up has its positive aspects, he says: I much prefer acting now than when I was 35 or 40 years old. Now I know more whereas then I knew nothing. You think you have everything under control and instead you have nothing: it is the experience that gives you everything. An experience that he accumulated even before his arrival in the Hollywood industry: I have had many jobsI have known weariness. I have been a doorman and I have worked in a bar. You learn a lot like that. But I think that it is always necessary to have a relationship with young people, in order not to become too cynical: that contact is stimulating to me.

In the movie, the villain who brings Sly out of retirement is Pilou AsbK: A very good actor, says Stallone. It’s a lot harder to play a bad guy than a good guy, especially if you do it smartly, that’s really scary. In general it is more complex to be an Ivn Drago. But it does not continue in the controversy of a few weeks ago, against those who now want to make a film about Rocky’s rival. There is a moment when you realize that you can no longer be a 29-year-old Rambo, that you must also represent your age in the cinema, be who you are. Of course, who you are also depends on who you were, and in this case, my character’s past is his strength. We can all identify with this.

And he again describes this believable superhero, who speaks of our world. If not, everything that could have been imagined is already created. Among his references he cites Bruno Sammartino, the Italian fighter who, he says, forged my personality. I love wrestling and I also showed it to my daughters, explaining the moral, the story behind this sport that is also entertainment.

Once again he returns with an action movie. When I started there was no such categorization, only after a few movies I said to myself: wow but this is a genre and it’s fascinating. They are works in which you can also lower the volume and still understand the story. I think of Rambo: you can listen to it without sound and you understand what’s going on. And this works in every part of the planet. Then I realized its importance.

This, he swears, is his secret: It also applies to Rocky: nobody wanted to make this movie, they said it was a stupid idea. However, I was convinced that everyone could identify with the character’s fragility. The same happens with Samaritan, a film that also talks about second chances. Redemption is everything,” he concludes. Unfortunately, we always learn things after making obvious mistakes. One of my favorite thoughts is to analyze how we spend half our lives trying to make up for the stupid mistakes made in the first half of the cycle. Many times we say to ourselves: if only I had known… Instead, what this film says is that we can always go back to being who we were, with the fortune of having a little more experience.