Surprise your guests with a delicious nougat milkshake

You can try a different way of consuming nougat at Christmas through a delicious Shake Nougat Milky. It is a succulent dessert with which you can surprise your guests during those days of Christmas parties. But you don’t have to wait for the days of December to taste this impressive homemade food. Do it right now if you want following a simple procedure and with very few ingredients.

The nougat milkshake is an excellent option that you can enjoy in the afternoon, accompanied by some delicious cookies. Same as him mascarpone cheese flan, It will seduce you with its exquisite flavor and palate-friendly texture. Your children will love you if you give them a taste of this type of smoothie with which they will surely recharge their energies. Today we show you what to do to have it ready in the shortest possible time.

In this way you will prepare a succulent nougat milkshake

If you use an almond nougat you will provide your body with large amounts of Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant with which you will combat the effects of free radicals. But you will be free to use any type of nougat for your smoothie. The milk used for its preparation will offer calcium to improve bone health, so if you thought that the nougat shake was not healthy, you were wrong. Prepare it as follows.

Ingredients

250 grams of soft nougat.

200 milliliters of liquid cream.

200 milliliters of milk.

1 small tablespoon of liquid caramel.

1 mint leaf (as a decoration element)

preparation mode

The first step is cut a small portion of soft nougat. You will then need to chop it into very small pieces to make the shredding process easier later on. Add the chopped portions of nougat in the blender glass. The next step is to add other ingredients to the blender jar, such as cream, caramel and milk. Once the ingredients are together in the appliance, turn it on. Let it blend until you get a homogeneous mixture. After a few minutes, turn off the blender. Surely the nougat milkshake is ready, but if you want a better texture, leave it a little longer. Serve in a small glass for later tasting. To decorate, you can add pieces of nougat and mint leaf.

Improve your nougat smoothie with these tips

You probably won’t mind adding a little more sugar to your nougat shake to give it a much sweeter taste. But if you want to improve its flavor, you can add a little more agave syrup or chocolate syrup.

Now, if you want it much thicker, the best recommendation is do not add all the milk at the beginning of the shake. While the blender works, add the milk little by little until you achieve the consistency you want. After that, it will be ready to consume.

Do you want a cold smoothie? Add a little ice, either inside the blender so that it is crushed along with the other ingredients or after the shake. This way you will be tasting a delicious and refreshing drink, with which you will also be pampering the palate.