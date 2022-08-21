‘Superbad’: Jude Apatow told why Christopher Mintz-Plasse was McLovin even though Jonah Hill hated him at the audition | Entertainment Cinema and Series

In 2007, ‘Superbad’ hit theaters, an irreverent teen comedy that was crowned one of the first successes of several well-known actors of today such as Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Christopher’s character is better known as McLovin due to the name he chose for his fake ID, with which he tries to buy the alcohol his friends Seth (Jonah) and Evan (Michael Cera) need for their party.

Said attempt ends in great failure, as well as in a night of adventures with officers Slater and Michaels.

In the movie, Seth and Evan are best friends, while McLovin is closer to Evan than he is to Seth. For this reason, a certain tension between the characters is notable, which was not so foreign to the first impression that Jonah Hill had of Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Jonah Hill hated Christopher Mintz-Plasse at the start of ‘Superbad’

As part of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Superbad’, several actors from the cast and production of the film shared some memories of the filming in a chat with Vanity Fair, published on August 17, 2022.

This trip back in time highlights Jonah Hill’s disappointment when he met Christopher Mintz-Plasse during one of Chris’s auditions. At the time, Hill had already secured his role as Seth, while Mintz-Plasse was still in the casting process to play McLovin.

“I think he was really annoying to me at the time,” Jonah said.

However, this dislike really went much deeper than a simple annoyance, as revealed by Seth Rogen, who played police officer Michaels, and Jude Apatow, producer of the film.

“Jonah hated it right away. He said something like ‘He’s messing up my rhythm. I can’t act with this guy,” Seth recalled.

Jude Apatow explained that this “hatred” of Jonah was likely due to Mintz-Plasse starting their interaction with jokes and jokes against him. This caused the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor to even express that he did not want to act with Christopher.

“Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him to,'” Apatow said.

Interestingly, Jonah’s displeasure with Chris didn’t keep him from getting the part, but instead encouraged him to be cast as McLovin.

“I told him, ‘That’s exactly why we’re hiring you. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want,” Jude recalled.