Stuffed milanesas, enjoy a delicious dinner to share with the family

The Stuffed veal cutlets They are delicious, not for nothing, they are the favorite dish of children and adults, they have an exquisite flavor that can be enjoyed with a complement of your choice such as mashed potatoes, a small portion of rice or a salad to make a fresher dish.

Thinking that most people like it, this weekend we propose you to create some delicious chicken milanese stuffed with ham and cheese, preparation with which you can enjoy a Dinner as a family to continue watching that series or movie of the moment.

With the following easy and delicious recipe you can prepare these Stuffed veal cutlets with a little ham and cheese, to have a very profitable homemade dinner that is enough for everyone, go ahead and prepare it, we will tell you the step by step to follow in a simple way.

These types of recipes can take your favorite filling.

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, in steak

4 slices of yellow cheese

4 slices of turkey ham

1 cup of breadcrumbs

2 eggs

oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Beat the eggs in a deep plate and add a little salt and pepper to taste.

Empty the breadcrumbs into an extended plate.

Take a chicken breast and put it inside the plate with the egg, draining the excess on the same plate. Place the breast, spreading it completely on top of the plate that has the bread and bread it perfectly on both sides. Repeat this step with the others.

Now fill in each breaded with a slice of cheese and another of ham, close with toothpicks.

Heat a frying pan with enough oil and when it is hot enough, fry each breast on both sides for about 5 minutes or until they have a golden appearance.

Place on absorbent paper to remove excess fat, serve with a salad and enjoy a delicious Dinner to please young and old.