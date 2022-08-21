Steven Spielberg is jealous of Scorsese and this is why

To get to the front line of Hollywood you need talent, dedication, effort and, apparently, a lot of self-demand. He could not but explain himself as an undisputed director like steven spielberg you can get to put less than one of your colleagues.

Spielberg, born in Cincinnati in 1946, was passionate about cinema since childhood, which he developed with a camera always close by. At the age of 16 he had already filmed his first movie (independent, of course) and was hired by Universal to direct some episodes, but his condition was such that just a couple of years later he was already premiering his first movie exclusively for the big screen. Screen: The Sugarland Express. As if that were not enough, his second film was nothing less than Jaws, one of the best films in his filmography and which was cataloged by Tarantino as one of the best in history.

For all this, added to the large number of subsequent successes, which have even led him to be a repeated figure in the various Oscar Awards, it is surprising that the director can say that he is “jealous” of other directors.

Steven assures that Scorseseunlike yours “has a style of its own” and that there are films that can be classified as “Scorsese” which it makes him envious. Meanwhile, he considers himself a good storyteller, but without his own style. He also takes the opportunity to name Orson Welles or Alfred Hitchcock as directors with their own style.

While is true that Spielberg has directed a huge number of films with the most varied styles (science fiction, action, adventure, suspense, drama), which has led him to modify the forms a few times, certain similarities cannot be denied in various fragments of his filmography. Although he is dividing in stages and without making it so noticeable, Spielberg leaves his mark on his films.

Related news

Scorsese has won two Oscars as a director.

One of the filmmakers he names as another example of not having his own style is Victor Fleming, director of, among others, Gone With the Windone of the most important classics in Hollywood history.

the word of steven spielberg will always be heard and respected. But this time, it seems to be wrong.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.