Stephen King Killed John Lennon and Other Wacky Conspiracy Theories Many People Believe

It is practically impossible that, if you are assiduous in browsing the network of networks, you have not come across more than one conspiracy theory.

Whether it’s that Elvis is still alive or those who claim that the Earth is flat, these theories proliferate through different internet sites and cause a furor among those who believe in them, and those who don’t.

The world of celebrities is not at all alien to these conspiracies. In fact, you have already seen that one of the general examples is that the King of Rock is still alive and kicking.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review some of the conspiracy theories about celebrities that many blindly believe.

KATY PERRY IS JONBENET RAMSEY

This is one of the most common theories in these listings. It’s been more than five years since it became popular, and it’s still going strong.

This theory focuses on the murder of JonBenet Ramseya six-year-old girl who triumphed in beauty pageants in the United States.

His death shocked the nation, and remains one of the most famous unsolved crimes in recent history. Naturally, that feeds many theories.

One of the craziest came from a 2016 YouTube video that claimed that, in reality, Katy Perry is JonBenét Ramsey as an adult. The deception is due to reasons that only they know.

JIM MORRISON COLLECTS CONSPIRACY

The death of the singer of the doors It was a blow to rock n’ roll fans and resulted in an overdose diagnosis that didn’t even make it through the autopsy room.

Morrison has an interesting collection of conspiracy theories: since is still alive thanks to the connections of his father, then a rear admiral in the Navy, who helped him start from scratchwhat was it victim of a plot by intelligence agencies to end counterculture figures.

Some claim that they have seen Jim Morrison in a Parisian residence. There is little reliable evidence, of course.

PAUL MCCARTNEY DIED AND WAS REPLACED

There are hundreds of such theories. One of the most popular exploded in the busy sixties around the iconic Beatles.

The belief that Paul MCCARTNEY had perished in a car accident spread like wildfire. Many thought that the group had replaced him with a man who was almost identical to him.

However, conspiracy theorists point out that clues were left behind in backwards lyrics and album covers.

Naturally, you go to the trouble of hiding something from the rest of the world only to leave subtle evidence in songs that millions of people will listen to. McCartney himself debunked those rumors, but from time to time they resurface for a bit of play.

THE DEATH OF BRUCE LEE

For many fans of martial arts movies, Bruce Lee he was like a father. It was inconceivable that the teacher had died from an allergic reaction to medication.

Thank goodness conspiracy theorists came into play to suggest that, in reality, died at the hands of extortionists who did not pay the protection fee.

Another theory suggests that other Kung Fu masters killed him for sharing with the world some forbidden techniques of the ancient art of combat.

“VAMPIRE ESITEN”

Some celebrities, like the singer of pearl jam, eddie vedderor “breathtaking”, Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Another Day to Kill), they don’t notice the passing of the years.

There are those who wonder what their secret is: diets, surgeries or… perhaps, something more supernatural. There are those who suggest that these celebrities are vampires.

Naturally, gossip websites have jumped on the bandwagon with such theories and “portraits” of reasonable Keanu Reeves look-alikes that have spawned many memes.

We have the greatest vampire in Spain, of course: the immovable Jordi Hurtado and his legendary eternal youth.

CHARLIE CHAPLIN AND THE DEATH OF THOMAS INCE

Film producer and director Thomas Ince died aboard the Oneida in 1924. It was a private yacht owned by magnate William Randolph Hearst.

One theory suggests that Hearts invited charlie chaplin and the actress Marion Davis, with whom the colossus of the press had a romantic relationship. His intention was to confirm suspicions that there was something between Chaplin and Davies.

Confirming this, Hearts fired at the actor, missing the shot and killing Ince. It is even said that the tycoon hired columnist Louella Parsons for life to keep the truth from the press.

STEPHEN KING KILLED JOHN LENNON

Another theory that circulates around the Beatles focuses on the figure of John Lennon and his tragic death on December 8, 1980, when he was shot by a fan named Mark David Chapman.

Among the craziest theories are the presumptions that a subject of the CIA’s Mk Ultra program was the one who killed Lennon. However, that of Stephen King takes the cake

According to the theory, the authorities caught the author of novels like The Shining red-handed with a young woman doing something she shouldn’t.

They used the situation to blackmail King into killing Lennon because the explanation “would be so absurd that no one would believe it.” Mission accomplished.

With this we conclude our review of some of the craziest conspiracy theories in the celebrity world. There are hundreds more, of course, so feel free to share a few in the comments section.