Stephanie Beatriz, actress and mentor of a new generation of film directors | The USA Newspaper

Miami, (EFE).- Actress Stephanie Beatriz returns to comedy on television, a genre that made her famous as detective Rosa Díaz in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and that allows her to be a mentor to a new generation of young directors of filmmakers looking to make a career in Hollywood.

Although she told Efe that she is very proud of what she has achieved in the film industry, largely through her own efforts, she recognizes the importance of the support of mentors and friends to get ahead.

Stephanie films “Twisted Metal” in the city of New Orleans, in which she plays one of the main roles together with Anthony Mackie, who is also an executive producer of a series that adapts a video game that was very popular in the 1990s. .

The actress, born in Neuquén (Argentina) 41 years ago, plays Quiet, “a ferocious car thief who acts purely on instinct.”

“This role requires me to do stunts, wrestling and a lot of things I’ve never done before, including learning to steer with manual shifts,” said Stephanie, who last year voiced the character Mirabel in Disney’s animated film “Charm.” Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, winner of the Oscar.

In 2020, she played Carla in the film adaptation of “In the Heights”, by the Puerto Rican composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On television, her consecration was the leading role of detective Rosa Díaz in 90 episodes of the comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”. She had previously appeared in three episodes of the series “Modern Family” as Sonia, Gloria’s sister, played by Colombian Sofía Vergara.

“I love working on comedies. Life can be tough and people want to see fun things,” said Stephanie.

The daughter of a Colombian father and a Bolivian mother, the family settled in Houston, Texas, when she was 2 years old. She grew up in the city of Webster, also in Texas, where she attended high school, took her first steps in acting and felt the “electricity that runs through one’s body on stage”.

“My first big role was at age 12 in middle school, when I got to play a man, in costume and with a mustache, in front of a full house. Nobody in the audience recognized me, but I felt the connection with those present and I realized that this was what I wanted to do, ”he recalled.

The future actress graduated from Stephens University (Missouri) in 2002 and moved to New York, where she studied acting and played roles in several Shakespeare plays.

“Those who supported me noticed that I was ambitious and asked questions all the time. There are times when those questions have answers that can help you build a career,” she said.

In her role as mentor, Stephanie worked on choosing the three finalists for a short film contest held by the McDonald’s portal Spotlight Dorado.

“We reviewed hundreds of submissions, not only the most creative stories, but also the voices and points of view that we found most interesting,” the actress said of the entrants.

As announced this Wednesday by the company, Jesús Celaya, Lorena Russi and Jazmín Aguilar will have a production budget of 75,000 dollars each to complete their work, and in addition the great winner of the contest will be able to work during 2023 with the food giant quickly on future campaigns and creative initiatives.

McDonald’s consumers will vote for the favorite in November, and the winner will be announced in December.

“We are going to be mentors in the process of creating several films in the coming months,” said the actress, who is accompanied by other influential young Latin voices in cinema, such as Mexican filmmaker, theater director and actor Carlos López Estrada, screenwriters Ilana Peña and Nancy C. Mejía, and the actress and model of Cuban origin Danay García.

With 20% of the total population of the United States, the representation of Latinos in the film industry has advanced, but the process is slow and “there is still a lot to do,” said Stephanie.

In his opinion, “we can focus on what is missing, but we can also celebrate how far we have come.”

The actress considers that she has been very lucky in her career due to the combination of roles that she has had to represent. “A person like me wouldn’t have had a career like this twenty years ago, things were different,” she noted.