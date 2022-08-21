Solution of the challenges of week 11 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

We have already reached the Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 week 11 challengessome simple challenges that will not take us more than 10 minutes each, where we basically have to eliminate enemies, perform different actions in certain places or use the new elements that have been included after the latest updates.

However, this week 11 we highlight challenges such as using the vital wave, landing three times in the same game or doing damage with different elements, among others.

That is why we help you complete all the challenges of week 11 of Fortnite season 3 of chapter 3 so it doesn’t take you long and you can quickly raise your battle pass level.

VIDEO Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

All the solutions to the challenges of week 11 of Fortnite season 3 of Chapter 3

These are all the challenges of week 11:

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift

The scrap crack can be found as a normal element throughout our games, either by opening chests, on the ground or by defeating different enemies.

Once we have it, we must use it to eliminate an opponent. You can use it in normal games or by team fight.

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75m away

You must deal any amount of damage to an enemy player but with a Designated Marksman Rifle and meeting the requirement of more than 75m away. We can find this rifle as a normal element in our games and once we have it, preferably in a team fight, stand more than 75 m from any enemy and inflict damage.

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha

The Kamehameha or vital wave is one of the latest elements that have been included in Fortnite and we must eliminate three opponents with it to overcome the challenge.

To find the vital wave, it can be achieved by opening the capsules that appear at the beginning or in the middle of each of the games.

You can also buy them in the vending machines that we have available and that are now Dragon Ball themed.

Or buy it from Bulma herself, a new secondary character that we have in the eastern part of the island, specifically in this location:

Make a gesture at the reality tree

We simply have to approach the tree of reality, which is that huge tree that we have located in the western part of the map, and perform any gesture.

Land 3 times in a single game

The easiest thing is that you do it in a team fight, cause three eliminations of your own so you can deploy and land three times in the same game. You could also use the cracks that we have next to the outposts to launch yourself from the sky in a normal game.

Open supply drops

We must open two supply deliveries, we can do it in different games and in a team fight. Simply by enjoying tag team games you can open a couple of supply drops in one or two games at the latest.

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG

We must inflict 500 points of damage to enemy vehicles than a charge submachine gun, a weapon that we can find naturally in our games.

The most complicated thing is being lucky enough to find an enemy that is using a vehicle, so we advise you to go to an area where there are vehicles, for example in the different service stations, hide, and when an enemy player takes the car shoot him to meet the challenge.

As you can see, they are challenges that we can practically overcome in a single afternoon so that you continue to raise the level of the battle pass in Fortnite.

If you need more help, here we have told you all the news of season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3 and if you need more help.

Regarding weekly challenges, we already have those for week 0, week 1, week 2, week 3, week 4, week 5, week 6, week 7, week 8, week 9 and week 10.

You also have our Fortnite guide full of general tips and tricks, such as 50 tricks that will help you win games or the best maps in Creative mode (and the codes to access them).