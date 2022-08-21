Sofia Vergara’s most exuberant guest dress

Sofia Vergara has been one of the best dressed guests Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Well Adams. The interpreter of modern-family She went along with other of her co-stars in the legendary series and instantly became the center of attention with the design she chose for such an important day for her friend.

Aware of her heart-stopping measurements and her curves, the Colombian actress opted for a beautiful dress with a black and white floral print whose upper part is ideal for women with large breasts. It’s about a bardot neckline that slims and supports the most powerful busts in an elegant and classic way.

A Arabic signature Bambah design that Sofía combined with black pumps with a front platform and the most desired bag of the season: the Locò model by Valentino.

this design embroidered, with leather trims and the VLogo Signature covered in Swarovski® crystals, it can be carried on the shoulder, crossbody or in the hand, thanks to the sliding chain and the handle, both of which are removable. A design that Jennifer Lopez recently wore during a visit to Capri. In her case, the singer combined it with a flowing yellow dress and chose the color green.

The curves of the actress of modern-family have become one of its greatest hallmarks and Sofía Vergara powers them whenever possible in the most sensual, sophisticated, elegant and daring way. As a jury of reality America’s Got TalentSofía recently dazzled with a beautiful long jumpsuit with wide and flowing legs, in maroon color and with a neckline of the most risky.

On this occasion, Sofía potaba to wear a design by designer Alex Perry whose neckline is ideal for women with a lot of breasts, like the Colombian interpreter. In fact, the strapless neckline and sweetheart neckline They have become the best allies of Vergara who has made it one of her favorites, whether in jumpsuits, tops or dresses.