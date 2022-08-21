Sofía Vergara imposes maxi dresses as wardrobe staples after 50

look perfect after 50 years It can be quite a challenge, but celebrities have the best tips to achieve it easily, quickly, effectively and without spending a fortune, betting on designs wardrobe essentials that can help you in an emergency. Although many celebrities have become fashion icons, there are some names that come to mind when it comes to wanting to achieve beautiful looks, one of them is Sofia Vergara.

On July 10, the beautiful actress entered a new stage in her life with which she was crowned a mature woman when fulfilling 50 years and since then it has given us important fashion chairs with which to always steal the spotlight and impose fashion. In fact, in her latest looks she has confirmed that the garments that cannot be missing in the closet when reaching this age are the maxi dresses in all kinds of prints, colors and designs.

Sofia Vergara’s looks and how to always look perfect

This Sunday morning, the protagonist of “Dos locas en fuga” shared a series of photographs on her Instagram account with which she gave the most important fashion chair in recent months and that is After the age of 50, you should have several designs of maxi dresses, Well, they are one of the perfect options to look elegant and sophisticated, but without losing that touch of youth and vitality with which to conquer everyone.

As if that were not enough, the actress showed that these types of garments have to be the wardrobe essentials since they are ideal for any type of event, including weddings and, of course, for the most casual looks with which losing style will be impossible. In addition, it goes without saying that the right cuts can help create harmony in the body, either by helping us to mark a mini-waist or to lengthen the body without having to resort precisely to heels.

Add several maxi dresses to your wardrobe to make a statement. (Photo: IG @sofiavergara)

One of the first options Sofia Vergara It is an asymmetric design with a single sleeve over the shoulder and a sweetheart neckline. Of course, it’s not the only thing to highlight about an outfit like this, because it’s also fitted at the waist and with a flared skirt, ideal to create harmony and give the effect of an hourglass-shaped silhouette by marking a small waist and giving volume to the lower part of the body.

As for prints, the Colombian-American has made it clear that flowers are one of the best options to captivate everyone and highlight beauty, especially when they are worn in models that highlight white with black. The only shape of maxi dresses It is already ideal to make the body look taller, although you can always add a good pair of heels or sandals with which to look more elegant and glamorous.

Of course, this is not the first time Sofia Vergara conquer the network with a look like the previous one, because on several occasions he has made the maxi dresses your best companions, because they can be worn at a wedding, at a birthday celebration or on a casual outing in which you want to maintain an image full of glamor, but that also allows for comfort. As if that were not enough, the actress has also shown that After the age of 50, all kinds of patterns and colors can be worn.

They have the perfect balance between elegant and youthful. (Photo: IG @sofiavergara)

