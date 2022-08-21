Sofía Vergara and flat stomach effect culotte pants by Scalpers

Jaime Bergel’s brand falls in love with the most famous Colombian actress on television

The actress Sofía Vergara has introduced her audience to a pair of culottes that are perfect for showing off the famous flat stomach effectbelonging to the brand scalpers. This design is one of the best sellers for people over 50 years of age, since it is a useful method to stylize the figure.

different designs in the pants they can cover those small details of our body which we try not to emphasize. For this, we always choose to acquire pieces that emphasize other places with which we are more comfortable when teaching.

Scalpers culotte pants

The Jaime Bergel piece that reigns among the new collection for the fall season

The culotte pants are the perfect option for those who want to emphasize the point of view in the waist area, as it creates a wasp waist effect. At the same time, the wide format of his pants makes the thigh area look less tight, so it enhances the area.

That is why Sofía Vergara has opted for the Scalpers culotte pants, which are made of linen. In addition, for its closure they wanted to opt for a zipper attached to a classic button. Added to this is the use of two buckles in the waist area to help adjust the piece. It currently has a price of 60 euros.

Different cheaper options within the brands belonging to the famous Mango

If you are looking for pieces in which you have to make a lower investment to acquire them, we advise you to take a look at the Mango pants section. Among the pieces to highlight from this collection we find the culotte pants designed using a boiler-colored fabric.

Among the characteristics that stand out in this piece and adjust to the so-called culotte pants, is its adjusted waist to give a flat stomach effect. In addition, the wide format for the design of the legs is also added. As a decorative touch, two side pockets have been added. The piece costs less than 30 euros.