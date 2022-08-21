Shueisha now lets you send letters to your favorite mangaka — Kudasai

the digital service Shōnen Jump Plus of Shueisha has implemented an option of “Fan Cards” that can reach manga authors in Japan. The tool is available under the information of each manga that is published on the service (obviously in Japanese), showing a red button that writes: “ファンレターを送る(Send a Fan Letter)”.

By accessing this function, the user is redirected to a google formwhere the following terms and conditions are informed:

You can send your impressions and messages of support for the work through this form. Your impressions and messages will be reviewed first by Shueisha’s editorial department. Please note that we will not always be able to forward your message to the author afterwards. Please note that we will not be able to respond to questions, comments, requests or complaints other than those submitted through this form.

Then it asks for the following fields: “Name of the work“, “Comment” Y “Approval“. The latter refers to the fact that the fan’s comment could be used in promotional materials for the work, for example, a video that collects positive comments for the author. Those interested in participating in this dynamic can do so at any time, but their comments must be in Japanese.

To find the author of your choice, you must take into account that some of his works must be published on the service Shōnen Jump Plus (https://shonenjumpplus.com/search). Take the Japanese name of your work of interest and paste it into the search engine of the service. For example, in this case we look for “Boku no Hero Academia (僕のヒーローアカデミア)“:

Access the manga that fits your search (in our case, it is the second one) and it will open a new window with the most recently published chapter. Go down a bit to find the technical sheet of the work and you will find the mentioned button with the option to go to the form.

Font: Official site

© SHUEISHA Inc. All rights reserved.このサイトのデータの著作権は集英社が保有します。無断複製転載放送等は禁止します。