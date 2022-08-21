Shorts are back in trend with Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian

Gigi Hadid Y kim kardashian they are influencers who mark and create trends every time they appear in front of the cameras. One such trend that is on the rise is shortsthe garments that both influencers have imposed these weeks.

The shorts they have been loved and hated through time and generations. During the 90’s it marked style and presence, but by 2010 this perspective had completely changed. Today, Gigi Hadid Y kim kardashian are ready to put a new spin on these comfortable and versatile pieces.

Gigi Hadid presents her favorite denim shorts. Photo: Instagram.

We start with Gigi Hadid who walked the streets of New York with a summer outfit that we can all clone. The model wore a shorts in denim paired with a white cut-out top, sunglasses and black Birkenstock sandals.

Although Gigi chose some shorts Low-waisted, high-waisted Bermuda shorts are more flattering since they fit at the waist and that allows your curves to stand out as well as your legs to look longer.

Kim Kardashian opts for sports shorts. Photo: Instagram.

On the other side of the United States, in Los Angeles, kim kardashian walked the beach in a blue sports outfit from shorts and baggy jacket paired with a black bralette and sunglasses. Different from the model, the businesswoman opted for a more sporty style and ready to exercise.

As stated above, Kim K opted for a shorts High-waisted since she has a petite height and the fit in that area allows her to look more stylized.

Gigi Hadid Y kim kardashian they bring back the shorts to 2022. Will you use them again?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!