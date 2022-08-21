Shorts are back in trend with Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian

Gigi Hadid Y kim kardashian they are influencers who mark and create trends every time they appear in front of the cameras. One such trend that is on the rise is shortsthe garments that both influencers have imposed these weeks.

The shorts they have been loved and hated through time and generations. During the 90’s it marked style and presence, but by 2010 this perspective had completely changed. Today, Gigi Hadid Y kim kardashian are ready to put a new spin on these comfortable and versatile pieces.

