“She Hulk is the antithesis of what it means to be a superhero”

– “Inexperienced”, “confused”, “insecure”… are some of the adjectives with which Tatiana Maslany describes her character in She Hulk, the Marvel series about a young lawyer who, overnight, discovers and must learn to live with his new superpowers, much to his chagrin.

“She is a woman who is trying to get her life in order and suddenly something huge happens to her but she doesn’t want to do anything about it. She does not want to be a superhero, ”details the 36-year-old actress about the new fiction, which Disney + premiered last Friday.

After years of insistence by fans of the Marvel universe, the entertainment factory ventured to transfer to the screen the life of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specialized in defending “superhumans” who, by mistake, receives a blood transfusion of his cousin: neither more nor less than the robust Hulk, embodied again by Mark Ruffalo.

Until now, only comic book readers knew She Hulk (Hulka or Giganta, in the Spanish-speaking world), a heroine that the actress in charge of bringing her to life on television identifies as the “antithesis” of what it means to be a superhero. “The series has the contrast between a huge world of superheroes who are begging for her to go with them and her will, which wants to live her life as a normal person,” Maslany advances.

marvel seal

This constant “denial” of the protagonist is what has allowed its writers to change the usual intensity of Marvel fictions for a much lighter tone, which takes itself less seriously and seeks the complicity of the viewer. Part of the novelty is explained by its creator, Jessica Gao, whom the franchise signed precisely because her curriculum is completely different from the action sagas. Her signature appears in episodes of series like the surreal Rick and Morty and the parody Silicon Valley.

Even so, the writer decided to stay faithful to the original comics, known for being irreverent, subversive and with much more accentuated social criticism than in other company stories. She did not even give up one of the characteristics of the She Hulk vignettes: when the protagonist breaks the fourth wall and addresses the public to analyze her actions.

“It was crucial that he be in the series,” says Maslany. It is a way for the protagonist to be friends with the audience, to invite them to her adventure and connect with them in a very intimate way”.

superheroines

She Hulk, which marks the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the sequel to Black Panther, is also her second all-female series after Ms. Marvel. And it is that not long ago the idea of ​​a superhero production led exclusively by a woman was not part of Hollywood’s plans. Brie Larson became the first actress to star in a Marvel movie with Captain Marvel in 2019.

Now, with She Hulk, Maslany hopes “a lot of young women see a complex character and feel reflected.” The work-life balance, the world of dating, the relationship with the family and even the control of anger, much more inhibited than that of her cousin her Hulk, are some of the topics that the character talks about.

“When I read the script I saw that I, or my friends, had been through the same things. In the series there is a lot of humanity, the kind that makes us ashamed, ”she applauds.

emmy winner

Maslany became popular thanks to the science fiction series Orphan Black, a phenomenon and for which she won an Emmy for best actress in a dramatic series in 2016. She had already been nominated on two other occasions and on the third occasion she managed to win the prestigious award. television.

In his long career on television, his appearances in Perry Mason and in the miniseries World Without End, an adaptation of the well-known novel by Ken Follett (the second part of The Pillars of the Earth), also stand out.

His film debut was in 2004 in the second part of the lycanthropic horror saga Ginger Snaps. Among his most outstanding films, Promesas del Este, for this year’s Donostia award David Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, and more recently Destroyer. A Wounded Woman, directed by Karym Kusama and with Nicole Kidman. he