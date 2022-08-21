Selena Gomez was seen with Tyga and rumors of a new romance arise

Selena Gomez has used her TikTok account to comment on her pranks, show her day-to-day life and even create one or another makeup tutorial dedicated to her followers, where even in one of them her grandmother put her in the eye of the hurricane, because while the singer was doing her routine the woman asked her about a boy she was dating, she asks what was left in the video and why The actress let out a nervous laugh, causing her fans to become alarmed at the possibility of a new relationship.

And it is that, in fact, Selena’s love life seems to take activity recently, because recently she was seen by Italy very close to the producer Andrea Iervolino, because the images that have circulated on the internet have sparked rumors of an affair with the producer of cinema, 34 years old. Everything happened after some photographs in which you could see a noticeable closeness and trust between the two and even one taken by hand while Iervolino took a dip after jumping from a yacht.

(See also: Nacho, jury of ‘La voz kids’, says if his current partner had to do with his divorce)

However, Gómez does not cease to arouse controversy and speculation about whether or not he is in a relationship, because although a few weeks ago there was talk of his possible affair with the producer, now, the truth is that the American media, such as the portal of TMZ, have commented that they saw the singer and rapper Tyga very close in The Nice Guy.

Both shared together in the wee hours of the morning at the Italian venue on August 17, an encounter that fueled speculation of a new relationship. Although a close source would have assured the HollywoodLife media that the artists are only friends and that there is no romance between them. “Is not true. Nothing happens between them at all, ”said the informant.

The meeting between the celebrities would have taken place until 2:30 in the morning, although both knew that their meeting would be for a controversy, so they decided to go out through different doors to avoid being associated, but without a doubt the fans and paparazzi already they knew they were together. The rapper would have left through the front door while the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star would have left the venue through the back.

Read Also













The truth is that both had already been together less than a month ago, when Selena celebrated her 30th birthday, a date she wanted to celebrate with an intimate party that, although it was not published on social networks, thanks to photographer Dennis Gocer, some of them went viral. images of the friends and people who would have attended the secret event, among which was the rapper, Kyga, and also the Cuban singer, Camila Cabello, with whom even Selena has aroused in her fans the rumor of a possible collaboration.

After said party, he would have traveled to Italy where he would have shared with the film producer: “Selena and Andrea go back and have celebrated their birthdays together many times.”, explained a close source.

Learn about the news in this video: