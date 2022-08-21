Selena Gomez prepares her own documentary and would be available this year

A few weeks ago the singer celebrated her life with her 30th birthday with a large but intimate party at her home in Los Angeles, an event that was not known on social networks, but that thanks to a guest photographer some images were seen where the singer Tyga could be seen among the guests.

Although at that time the actress was being romantically related to a film producer, the rumors began to sound more on the rapper’s side, especially because they were seen walking very close together during the wee hours of the morning through a restaurant in West-Hollywood. However, they both knew what they were being told. It was coming up, so they decided to go out through different doors, but they didn’t realize that they did it at the same time.

According to close sources, both were enjoying a dinner with friends, but after hours they both decided to go and enjoy the night, although obviously neither of them has spoken about it, because Selena Gomez, although she has become much closer to her fans, He has not yet spoken openly about his heart and the love relationships he has had.

That same closeness that she has gained on social networks with her fans, has led her to confirm a documentary on the internet that tells the secrets of her life. Although it has been something that she has not confirmed, but it has been her fans who have shared on Twitter a photo that has been made veer in which you can see the production information.

The documentary would be called “Selena Gomez: My mind and me” and would be directed by director Alek Keshishian, who was also in charge of directing the story about Madonna’s personal life. Even in the information revealed what was most surprising and pleased the followers of Selena, is that said production could be available before the end of this year.

“According to filmratings, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ is a Selena documentary and will be distributed by Apple later this year. It is rated R, not recommended for children under 17, for use of inappropriate language”, commented a dedicated follower account from Spain.

The news immediately produced different reactions, where many were upset by the platform that will launch the documentary, although for now nothing is true. “They could launch it on HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime or Star + to have a greater reach, launch it on the platform with lower performance than those already mentioned”, commented a young fan, to which another user replied: “I hope there is a physical version”.

While this is happening on the networks, Selena continues to be seen happily using them, because for some time she has decided to publish constant content in which her day to day can be seen without any filter, in fact, He recently uploaded a video in which he shows his abdomen as it is right now, sending a strong message to women who always They are aware of their physique and torture themselves for not being part of the stereotype of society.