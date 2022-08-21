Samsung already has its own place in the metaverse with Fortnite

Samsung launches into the metaverse with its own game within the Fortnite universe. The challenge is to find two phones hidden inside the city

Samsung has its own space inside Fortnitewhere gamers can compete in the metaverse to find the city created a Galaxy ZFold4 and the ZFlip4 that are hidden.

If you play on any of those phones, you’re already at an advantage as you gain special powers: shine brighter with Nightography to see where others can’t, and Shift View to see who’s chasing you around the map and more.

From the site they recommend keeping the Galaxy Z Flod4 and the Z Flip4 in your hand as long as you can, because whoever has it the longest will be the winner of this race.

Arthur Wong, Samsung Marketing Director for Latin America, explained: “It’s not just about having fun, but above all about exploring and building relationships.”

“We understand that the Metaverse is real, dynamic and life is happening within these platforms. There are no longer any barriers between what is physical and what is online,” he added.

And he completed: “We will continue to present content and innovations that can offer connected experiences, increasingly immersive and complete to our consumers.”

This is how Samsung presents its new proposal

The island “Smart City” It is an experience designed for its clients in Latin America and users will be able to interact with the company’s digital products.

How to play in the metaverse

From your Android Smartphone:

Step 1. Go to fortnite.com/android from your Galaxy browser and click on the Epic Games icon

2. Download the file “EpicGamesApp.apk” Step

3. Access the download folder of your Galaxy and click on the file. Then click “Install”

4. After finishing, open the app and click “Fortnite”

5. Click “Install” and wait.

The Samsung game is part of the Fortnite universe

From your computer:

Step 1. Go to epicgames.com/fortnite

Step 2. Click “Download” at the top of the screen

Step 3. Click on the PC icon

Step 4. At this point, you will need to create an account. If you already have it, just log in

Step 5. Select the Windows version installer to start the download

Step 6. After finishing the installation, you will need to log in to Epic Games again

Step 7. Sign in to your account and type “Fortnite” if the game is not listed in the download options

Step 8. Click “Install” and wait for the game to download. The process can be long, depending on the speed of the Internet.

To enter the game you need a code that you can find at https://www.samsung.com/ar/metaverse/